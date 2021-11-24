Black Friday Xbox game sale slashes prices on biggest titles of the year so far

With Black Friday Xbox Series X deals starting to appear, you'll want to keep an eye on bulking up your library by grabbing some titles from this Black Friday Xbox game sale, which has discounts of up to 90% on some of this year's biggest games, including Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, and Resident Evil Village.

The Black Friday Xbox Series X deals are pretty impressive, with the latest instalment in the Far Cry series is 33% off at just over $40. Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood is just slightly more expensive at $41.99, down by 30%, and Game of the Year contender Resident Evil Village is half price at just $29.99.

Elsewhere there's at least 30% off on games like Life is Strange: True Colours, Psychonauts 2, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Those are seriously impressive discounts, especially when you consider that all of those games launched over the last few months, and we might normally expect these slightly steeper discounts to start dropping later in a game's life-cycle.

There are literally hundreds of deals available as part of the Xbox Black Friday sale, so many that it would be impossible to highlight all of them, but you can take a look through them yourself if you want the complete picture. That said, here are a few of the absolute standouts.



Far Cry 6| $59.99 Far Cry 6| $59.99 $40.19 at Xbox

Save $19 - A third off relatively soon after launch, this is a generous discount on the latest in the long-running Far Cry series, set in the Caribbean-inspired world of Yara.

FIFA 22| $59.99 FIFA 22| $59.99 $35.99 at Xbox

Save $24 - Another recent release with a steep discount early on, FIFA's latest outing continues the series' run of form at the top of the football gaming ecosystem.

$59.99 Resident Evil Village| $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Fresh off its Ultimate Game of the Year victory at the Golden Joystick Awards, you can grab the acclaimed Resident Evil Village at half price.

The Xbox Series X is helping lead the charge when it comes to current-gen consoles, but if you're a dedicated Sony fan, you can check out these Black Friday PS5 deals , or Black Friday gaming PC deals if you fancy taking your Microsoft experience to PC instead.