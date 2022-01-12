Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 bundles 2022: what to expect

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals offered up some of the most exciting savings of the year in November, but what can we expect for 2022's offerings? This year we're once again expecting discounts to hit bundles the hardest. However, considering the headset will have been on the market for an extra year by the time Black Friday gaming deals roll around for 2022, it's possible that Oculus Quest 2 deals could finally offer some cash off the headset. That's a very optimistic suggestion - this is already a well-priced headset at $299. However, if you're going to save some cash on that base price this year, it's likely Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 offers will be the cause.

If you're after a more reliable path to savings, though, you'll be better off picking up a few accessories with your headset. Last year retailers across the US and UK were offering $50 / £50 gift cards with every purchase. At the very least, we expect the same offer to be repeated in 2022.

As it stands today, the Starter bundle offers up a headset with a carrying case for $348, the Streamer bundle includes a cable for use with your PC for $378, and the Pro bundle packages a carrying case and Elite Strap in with the headset for $397.

Of course, these are just the official bundles. We've seen retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, in particular, offering extra controllers, comfort grips, carrying cases, headphones, and wrist straps for a discounted rate and this is where we'll likely see the biggest savings. Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will favor those who want to get all the extras from day one, then, with the highest value bundles sitting in the region of $399 - $499.

Of course, it's also likely that we'll see individual savings on these accessories by themselves. So, if you've already managed to snag yourself a headset, or you're happy to pay full price on Black Friday itself, you may also find savings on the Elite Strap, replacement controllers, or headsets specifically designed for the system - like the Logitech G333.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: FAQs

When will Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals begin? Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will officially kick off on November 25 in 2022. However, last year we were seeing that all-important $50 / £50 gift card available from as early as the Sunday before Thanksgiving week. That means we'd recommend keeping a close eye out for offers from November 18 onwards.

Last year's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Black Friday offered up some excellent Oculus Quest 2 deals in both the US and UK - from $50 gift cards with your purchase to additional accessories in bundle form. Many of these offers have now run out, but you can check out the discounts that were available just below.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US

Oculus Quest 2 | $50 credit | $299.99 at Amazon You can claim $50 in credit when you buy an Oculus Quest 2 headset at Amazon right now. Not only that, but you'll find this offer also available on a range of bundle offers below as well. 256GB: $399 at Amazon Oculus Quest 2 | $50 credit | $299.99 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 | Oculus Link cable | $50 credit | $378 at Amazon The Oculus Link cable is $79 by itself, which works out fair on top of the headset's $299.99 MSRP. However, you're also getting that $50 of store credit at Amazon here, which means you're getting excellent value oferall. Oculus Quest 2 | Oculus Link cable | $50 credit | $378 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 | carry case | Elite headstrap | $50 credit | $397 at Amazon With both the carry case and Elite headstrap sitting at $49 by themselves, you're only saving a few dollars with this Pro Bundle at Amazon. However, with the addition of that $50 credit, this is an excellent offer for anyone looking for the full experience from day one. Oculus Quest 2 | carry case | Elite headstrap | $50 credit | $397 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Best Buy If you're more likely to be browsing the shelves of Best Buy this year, you'll be better off with this $50 gift card instead. Best Buy is offering the same terms as Amazon, simply pick up the Oculus Quest 2 and you'll receive your credit. 256GB: $399 at Best Buy Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Best Buy

Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Newegg Stacking some chips for a new gaming PC? You'll find the same offer now available at Newegg, which means you'll be able to claim your $50 promotional gift card when you pick up your VR headset for a limited time. 256GB: $399 at Newegg Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Newegg

Oculus Quest 2 | carry case | $299.99 at Walmart Save $49 - While Walmart doesn't seem to be offering the $50 credit, you're still picking up a free carry case with your VR headset. That's a $49 value by itself, so well worth a look if you want to keep your device protected from day one. Oculus Quest 2 | carry case | $299.99 at Walmart

Oculus Quest 2 | free carry case | $50 gift card | $348 $299.99 at Amazon Not only are you getting the free $50 credit in Amazon's latest early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, but you're also picking up a free carry case. That's the best offer we've seen so far, with nearly $100 in overall savings. Oculus Quest 2 | free carry case | $50 gift card | $348 $299.99 at Amazon

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2 | £50 credit | £299.99 at Amazon UK shoppers can also get in on the fun, with a free £50 credit at Amazon with every Oculus Quest 2 headset. That's excellent news for those waiting on this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest deals for any savings they can find. Oculus Quest 2 | £50 credit | £299.99 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 | £50 Currys gift card | £299 at Currys You can also claim £50 back in the form of a gift card when you pick up the Oculus Quest 2 at Currys this week. Not only that, but heading to Currys can also secure you up to five months of Apple Music, Arcade and News+ as well. Oculus Quest 2 | £50 Currys gift card | £299 at Currys

Oculus Quest 2 | £50 gift card | £299.99 at John Lewis You'll also find today's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal available at John Lewis, which means not only can you grab an additional $50 off any further shopping, but you'll also get an excellent two year guarantee as well. Oculus Quest 2 | £50 gift card | £299.99 at John Lewis

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap | £49 £41.44 at Amazon Save £7 - While you've got that £50 credit, it's worth taking note of this record low price on the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap. While only a small discount, this is a premium accessory, so any savings are particularly rare. Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap | £49 £41.44 at Amazon

