The silent Doctor Strange 2 cameo, explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness boasts a whole bunch of cameos, from delightfully different versions of characters we already know, to MCU newbies we're bound to see again.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie sees the eponymous sorcerer try to protect teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from those trying to steal her universe-hopping powers. Much like how Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, one surprise appearance in the Marvel sequel is from someone we've been introduced to on the small screen before.

But first, here's your spoiler warning! If you've not seen the movie yet, and would rather not know anything until you have, then we suggest clicking off of this page now and revisiting at a later date. If you've just got back from the cinema, however, and are looking for more context on the hero's cinematic debut, then we've got you covered...

Who is that silent hero in Doctor Strange 2?

Okay, so you've seen the movie and have seen Inhumans star Anson Mount reprising his role as Black Bolt, a superhero whose voice is so destructive that he chooses not to speak and cause harm to all those around him.

In both the comics and the ABC TV show, which aired for one season in 2017, Black Bolt is an Inhuman – think mutants, but instead of being born with powers, they have to go through something known as the Terrigen Mist to gain their powers. There was an Inhumans TV show, featuring Black Bolt as a key character, though the reviews were not great and the series – which was originally envisioned as a movie – was not renewed. The Inhumans also appeared in the series Agents of Shield, but no one's sure if Agents of Shield is canon.

In the Inhumans TV show, Black Bolt has subjected himself to intense mental training to prevent himself from uttering a sound, even in his sleep. He typically communicates using sign language or a spokesperson. The version seen in Doctor Strange 2 is a variant of Black Bolt, who wears a more comic-book accurate costume compared to his TV counterpart.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Bolt first appeared in Fantastic Four #45, back in December 1965. A genetically altered superhuman, he is the reclusive ruler of Attilan, home of the Inhumans. He is also able to fly in some issues, can manipulate particles, and has limited telepathic abilities.

Considering the Inhumans TV show was watched by few, and is often derided for its poor quality, it's surprising to see Mount's Black Bolt in Doctor Strange 2. Unfortunately, though, we spend little time with the hero.

What's Black Bolt's role in the Illuminati?

(Image credit: ABC)

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Bolt is introduced as one of the members of the Illuminati, a group of heroes based on Earth-838, who monitor what goes on throughout the multiverse. The team is led by a version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and is made up by the likes of Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Having been found in their universe, our Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is brought in front of them, and informed that Professor X instructed Black Bolt to kill their Doctor Strange after he became consumed by dark magic, and proved to be a threat to all reality. Given their experiences with Other Stephen, the Illuminati explain that they don't trust any Stephens, but the conversation is cut short when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) breaks into the facility and the Illuminati are forced to stand against her.

Unfortunately for Black Bolt, he's the first of them to face her, and when Wanda removes his mouth, his fatal shriek reverberates back inside his own head and he is killed.

Want more on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Then check out our guides to: