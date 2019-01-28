The first Birds of Prey trailer reveals heroes, villains, and the one and only Harley Quinn in a 19-second teaser

Birds of Prey - or to give it its full title, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - has its first trailer. Well, trailer-ish thing. It's just 19 seconds of characters (mostly Harley Quinn) posing, but it is a stylish 19 seconds, proving that the third DC Extended Universe ensemble film isn't afraid to evoke shades of Suicide Squad while doing its own definitely-not- Justice League thing.

The video also offers our first look at the film's principal cast in costume: seven heroes, villains, and whoever falls in between. Some of them are extremely brief looks, but don't worry, that's what screenshots are for. First up, here's your returning star Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)

Harley Quinn is sipping a margarita, wearing a sparkly shawl of some kind, and generally living her best life since splitting up with the Joker. But this isn't our only look at the star as Margot Robbie posted another pic of her in costume to her Instagram.

The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Ramona Flowers from the Scott Pilgrim movie is now a crossbow-wielding martial artist vigilante, and I may faint.

Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)

A dogged detective with the Gotham City Police Department. Fun fact: just like Harley Quinn, Montoya was first created for Batman: The Animated Series then joined the DC Comics canon.

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)

A crime fighter who can emit such a high-pitched scream that it will literally knock bad guys on their asses.

Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco)

She's fought as both Orphan and Batgirl in the comics, but it looks like this version of Cassandra Cain is at the beginning of her vigilante journey.

Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina)

A serial killer who scars his body with a tally mark for every victim. Though with that striped shirt and light jacket combo of his, the real victim here is fashion.

Black Mask (Ewan McGregor)

A cosmetics businessman and mobster with an unhealthy attachment to wearing masks. Ewan McGregor has that 'self-assured smile you want to slap off his face' look down pat.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is currently slated to hit theaters February 7, 2020.

