Biomutant resistances explained and which ones to prioritise

Biomutant resistances will come into play right at the start of the game, when you're creating your character. You have to decide which resistance you want to prioritise between four options, or you can go right in the middle and have 6% for each one. If you're stuck at this phase of the game and you're wondering what the best resistance to have in Biomutant is, or you've earned some Bio Points and you're not sure which resistance to spend them on, we're here to help. This is all you need to know about Biomutant resistances.

Biomutant resistances explained

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

These are the four Biomutant resistances in the game:

Heat

Cold

Radiation

Biohazard

Of course, all four Biomutant resistances are vastly different, but what's the deal with them and which one is the best? The short answer is that none of them are the best and when creating your character, it ultimately doesn't matter which one you pick because all will come in handy at some point. The game doesn't block you from progressing with the main story because your resistance isn't high enough either – there's always a work around. If you stumble upon an optional area that is preventing you from progressing because you don't have the right resistance, then you can simply come back later.

When you find an area where you need a high resistance to progress, a side quest will pop up with instructions on how to obtain a suit of armor that protects against that specific resistance. Often, these quests will take you right over to the other side of the map though and the armor you get isn't actually very good, so it isn't the best option. Instead, if you upgrade each resistance to 50% or higher, you can usually survive inside for long enough to have a quick poke around.

That's really all there is to it. You'll find various areas throughout the map that need some resistance if you don't have the suit, but none of it is mandatory, and you can always gallivant off to find the specific suit if you're keen on completing it there and then.