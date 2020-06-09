Bill and Ted Face the Music in first threequel trailer

Bodacious! Bill and Ted are back after 29 long, long years. Face the Music sees the Wyld Stallyns back together and rocking out just like the good old days – watch the first trailer for the threequel now.

With June 9 being none other than Bill and Ted Day, it made excellent sense to drop a first look at the pair's third journey. The film, which is still set to release on August 21, 2020, also features the return of William Sadler's Grim Reaper, while the two dudes with attitude have to deal with the perils of middle-aged life, including a comedown like no other, playing a gig in front of just 40 people.

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. 🎸⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3June 9, 2020

The pair even have a daughter each, with Ted's offspring played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Bill's apple of his eye played by Samara Weaving. Expect dad jokes and dad-based jokes galore.

The Bill and Ted 3 trailer itself contains a glimpse at the story of the long-awaited comeback. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's musicians are tasked with writing the song that will "unite the world." How? By stealing it from themselves, natch. And, so, Bill & Ted fire their way to the future in search of that killer riff that will bring the planet together. Party on, dudes!

If you want more Bill and Ted goodness, there's even an official poster on the loose, designed in the OTT '80s style which captures the spirit of the original 1989 movie.