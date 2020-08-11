Big headphone deals: Sony's amazing WH-1000XM3 have huge discounts right now

Finding the right pair of headphones - preferably within a headphone deal - is a really important factor to getting your audio setup enhanced - as anyone that ended up with the wrong pair will tell you. To make things a bit easier, we've been testing a lot of headphones and think we have a pretty good grasp of what to get and, more importantly, what not to get. Sony's WH-1000XM3 is firmly in the former camp. And the great news is that you can save big on them right now on both sides of the pond.

There's a lot to say about the WH-1000XM3 but the main points are: wireless connectivity, noise-canceling, 30 hours of battery life (plus quick charge), gesture controls, and Alexa built right now. All of these are features that we'd usually find only on high-end, expensive headphones (think Bose), brought down to a much more affordable level.

As we said in our best headphones guide, these are some seriously, seriously good headphones, not even just for the price. 30 hours is more than enough battery life, with 3D soundscaping technology for the best listening experience, and the noise canceling is superb. On top of all that, its Bluetooth range is 30 feet.

If you're in the market to replace that aging pair of wired headphones, or want something to accompany the in-ears you got with your phone, then look no further; Sony has gone and made the headphones for you, especially with the discounts Amazon is currently offering for US and UK shoppers.

Sony WH-1000XM3 (Black) | Wireless | Noise cancellation | Built-in mic | 30 hours battery | Fast charging | Gesture controls | Alexa | Was $349 | Now $248 | $349 $248 at Amazon

If you're in America, then this deal is excellent: a whopping $101 saving right now. But hurry – this deal is only available today (August 11) and it's too good to miss. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 (Black) | Wireless | Noise cancellation | Built-in mic | 30 hours battery | Fast charging | Gesture controls | Alexa | £229 at Amazon UK

For those of us that live in the UK, this is the deal for you: a saving, albeit not earth-shattering, on these superb headphones is always a bonus; you definitely won't regret it, especially when other more premium headphone brands will set you back well over £300.View Deal

So, if you feel like your life could do with some new on-ear wireless headphones, for whatever reason, then Sony has answered your call: the WH-1000XM3 come incredibly well recommended by us for almost every user, especially with money off. Who doesn't love a good deal?

