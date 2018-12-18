The 100 best video game quotes of all time

For every great action sequence or cinematic cutscene in a video game, you can bet your buttons that there's going to be a hell of a lot of words too. Some of them might be that weird grunting that happens as you scale an impossibly steep mountain with nothing but a grapple hook, or that odd whoosh that a bandit releases when you shoot them in the face with an arrow. But, there are also some of the best video game quotes that have become so famous - or should that be infamous - that they've become memes (or worse).

There are even times where words in games can be surprisingly meaningful, and might even teach you a thing or two about life. We couldn’t choose just 25 of them, or even 50, so we settled on a round 100. Get ready for a schooling in videogames, people, as some of these quotes might even bring a tear to your eyes. Hey, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

"We all make choices in life, but in the end our choices make us." Andrew Ryan, Bioshock

"Get over here!" Scorpion, Mortal Kombat

"What is better? To be born good or to overcome your evil nature through great effort?" Paarthurnax, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

"The right man in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world." G-Man, Half-Life 2

"Stand in the ashes of a trillion dead souls, and asks the ghosts if honor matters. The silence is your answer." Javik, Mass Effect 3

"Bring me a bucket, and I'll show you a bucket!" Psycho, Borderlands 2

"Wanting something does not give you the right to have it." Ezio Auditore, Assassin’s Creed 2

"Even in dark times, we cannot relinquish the things that make us human." Khan, Metro 2033

"How many are there in you? Whose hopes and dreams do you encompass? Could you but see the eyes in your own, the minds in your mind, you would see how much we share." Vortigaunt, Half-Life 2

"The healthy human mind doesn't wake up in the morning thinking this is its last day on Earth. But I think that's a luxury, not a curse. To know you're close to the end is a kind of freedom. Good time to take... inventory." Captain Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2