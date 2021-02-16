The best armor in Valheim and how to craft it

The best Valheim armor is a huge help against the dangerous foes you'll encounter. Knowing your Valheim armor tiers will help you be prepared and target the key rafting materials you can use to create the armor you need. You don’t have to run around in your beginner rags for long!

There are four different amor pieces you can wear at the same time: leg armor, chest armor, a helmet, and a cape. Most Valheim armor is part of a larger set consisting of 3 to 4 pieces. Just pick the armor sets or individual pieces that suit you the best, gather the resources, and craft your way through Valheim!

Valheim Troll armor

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

The Valheim Troll Armor set is the best light armor set you can wear in Valheim. Its base armor offers enough protection for the Meadows and Black Forest biomes, and it doesn’t come with a movement penalty.

The biggest advantage to Valheim’s Troll Armor set is the sneak bonus though. This bonus is very useful for gathering resources in dangerous biomes or dealing backstab damage.

These are the Valheim Troll Armor full set stats:

19 armor

+ 25% sneak (if wearing all four pieces)

As you may have guessed, you need to hunt Trolls in order to get Troll Armor. If you have a decent bow, you may be able to get this armor set even before defeating the first Valheim boss. You can find the Trolls walking around in the Black Forest biome, or inside the Troll caves. They are not as common as Greydwarfs, but quite easy to spot thanks to their size. You also need some Skeletons for the bone fragments.

Here’s what you need to craft the full Valheim Troll Armor set:

25 troll hide

13 bone fragments

Valheim Bronze armor

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

The Valheim Bronze Armor set is not one of the best in the game. However, it offers better protection than the Troll Armor set, and it’s relatively easy to make once you defeat the first boss.

Here are the base stats for the full Valheim Bronze Armor set:

24 armor

-10% movement speed

No cape

You can start on this armor set immediately after defeating Eikthyr. Don’t worry if you can’t find the recipe yet; it doesn’t show up until you create bronze for the first time. You need 2 pieces of copper and 1 piece of tin to craft 1 piece of bronze.

Finding copper and tin is relatively easy; just walk through the Black Forest until you find one of the large chunks of copper ore. Tin ore is found in the same biome, but in smaller chunks and usually close to the water. You need a Smelter to process the raw resources.

To craft the Valheim Bronze Armor set you need the following items:

15 bronze (30 copper and 15 tin)

6 deer hide

Valheim Iron armor

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

After defeating Valheim’s third boss, Bonemass, it’s time to craft a new armor set: Valheim Iron Armor. This armor is much like the Bronze armor set, but stronger. For comparison, take a look at the Valheim Iron Armor stats:

42 armor

-10% movement speed

No cape

The recipes for the Iron Armor set are automatically unlocked by crafting Iron for the first time. You just need Scrap Iron and a Smelter. Scrap iron is found in ‘Muddy Scrap Piles’ inside the Sunken Crypts in the Swamp biome. You can gain access to these crypts using the Swamp Key, which is dropped by Valheim’s second boss, The Elder.

For those who are a bit further in the game; iron is not that hard to find in the wild if you have a Wishbone, which is dropped by Valheim’s third boss (Bonemass). This Wishbone will notify you when you are close to buried Muddy Scrap Piles.

Here's what you need to craft the full Valheim Iron Armor set:

60 iron

6 deer hide

Valheim Wolf armor

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

The Valheim Wolf Armor set is without a doubt one of the best looking armors in Valheim. It is also one of the most useful ones, as it allows you to stay in the snowy Mountain biome without getting Frost damage.

At first glance, the Wolf Armor may look weaker than the Iron Armor. However, keep in mind that the 41 base armor is without a helmet. When wearing the full armor set plus a separate helmet, the Wolf Armor set is actually a bit stronger.

Take a look at the full Valheim Wolf Armor stats:

41 armor

Resistant vs. Frost

-20% movement speed

No helmet

Crafting Wolf Armor is going to take a lot of Wolves and silver. As both are only found in the Mountain biome, you need to get some Frost Resistance Mead first. This will protect you against the cold for 10 minutes, so it’s best to bring more than one.

The chain is the only resource which can be found in the Swamp biome. It’s dropped by Wraiths, the blue ghost-like creatures.

Here’s what you need to craft the full Wolf Armor set:

44 silver

16 wolf pelts

4 fangs

1 chain

1 wolf trophy

Valheim Drake helmet

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

The Wolf Armor may look great, but it’s missing one important thing: the helmet. the Valheim Drake Helmet is the perfect headgear to match the set. It is the second-best helmet in the game, only surpassed by the Padded Helmet. Just take a look at the Valheim Drake Helmet base armor stat:

20 armor

Not part of a set

To get the Drake Helmet, go to the Mountain biome again and start hunting Drakes. They are flying creatures, so be sure to take a ranged weapon with you. The Abyssal Harpoon will be a great help if you want to keep them from flying away.

Here’s what need to craft the Valheim Drake Helmet:

2 Drake trophies

20 silver

2 wolf pelts

Valheim Padded Armor

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

The name may not sound that impressive, but Valheim Padded Armor is by far the strongest armor set in Valheim. What’s more, it doesn’t have a high movement penalty at all:

78 armor

-10% movement speed

No cape

The recipes for Valheim’s Padded Armor set are surprisingly simple. You can get iron as described under the Iron Armor set, by exploring Sunken Crypts or using the Wishbone. Then comes the hard part: Linen. You need a Spinning Wheel first, which is obtained by defeating Valheim’s fourth boss, Moder. Then collect Flax from the Plains biome, and you can create Linen Thread.

Here's what you need to craft the full Padded Armor set:

30 iron

55 linen thread

Valheim Dverger Circlet

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

This piece of Valheim armor is not worn for protection, but it stands out for its usefulness. The Valheim Dverger Circlet shines a light on the area in front of you, which is perfect for nighttime exploring and dungeons. You can buy it from Haldor the merchant (a blue-skinned dwarf with a red beard) for 620 Gold. Haldor only appears in the Black Forest biome.

Now you just need to pick the best Valheim armor currently available to you, and start crafting!