The best PS4 headsets for 2019

Going for one of the best PS4 headsets is a surefire way to enhance your gaming experience - perfect for just before Christmas. The experience a headset offers will take your immersion and overall game experience to levels you just can't get with your TV - even if it is one of the best gaming TVs. The great news is that there is an incredible range of headsets available now, all offering serious audio quality. Gone are the days where headsets are only seen as multiplayer aides, with many being so good that they are the best ways to enjoy games. Period. Whatever you play, they'll increase your immersion and boost your experience. Your TV speakers might seem good enough upon first inspection, even giving the impression that they'll serve you well for all games, all the time. However, putting on one of the best PS4 headsets will change your mind completely - and permanently. Your in-game experiences will be taken to a higher level across the board: the tiniest audio details will become clear, some you've never heard before; you can suddenly locate enemy gunfire with increased clarity and accuracy; and you're aware of other players and characters moving all around you, their precise location made distinct.

What's more, you really don't have to throw money at the situation to get a top quality set. You can easily get one of the best PS4 headsets for less than $100 / £100. Though having said that, if you have the opportunity to stretch your budget beyond that, then you'll be in line for a treat as truly premium audio experiences lie that way.

In terms of the basics and the practicalities, most PS4 headsets will simply plug directly into your PS4 controller - wireless models that connect to your console via Bluetooth are somewhat rare beasts, so don't just assume that whatever wireless cans you own will automatically be supported. We test our headsets with a PS4 Pro, and the minimum standard for their inclusion on this list is that they plug into the controller and provide great audio, even if some of their features are missing from this connection type. We also assess the comfort of each headset for long gaming sessions, and we, importantly, assess their price to determine value for money.

Below are our favorite PS4 headsets, at the cheapest prices you'll find right now. Be aware that we're constantly testing headsets, so this list may change from time to time.

The best PS4 headset you can get

The best PS4 headset in 2019

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile

Great price

Sturdy, comfortable design build

Exceptional audio output

Light on features

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is currently the best PS4 headset you can buy, when you balance out performance and price. While we'd also recommend the regular Kraken Pro V2, and the lighter and cheaper Kraken X, the TE has the better audio. It's a fantastic all-rounder, with audio capabilities that punch well above its pricetag, and excellent bass that makes it perfect for gaming. Even with the standard 5.1 audio you get from a 3.5mm connection on PS4 (the 7.1 is on PC only), the Kraken TE is fine tuned for online games like Apex Legends, helping you to pinpoint enemy movements and gunfire accurately. Take it on PC, and you can even get THX Spacial audio too, which takes things to the next level.

As a single player headset, it performs well with most types of game, and even handles in-game dialogue admirably, which is something that catches out most gaming headsets. Sure, it lacks a little subtlety in the mid-range, and loses out to headsets that will cost you $150-200, but generally speaking the audio here is excellent. It's very comfy, thanks to the redesigned headband and cooler earcushions, the mic is clear and loud, and the cable is a decent length. Overall, it's a fantastic package, and will significantly enhance the audio for all PS4 games for less than $100 / £90.

2. Sony PlayStation Wireless Platinum

The best wireless PS4 headset, and also the official model

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Battery life: 6 hours | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 318g | Compatibility: PS4

Designed exclusively for the PlayStation 4

Super comfortable

Stylish look

Companion app is fairly redundant

You would be hard pushed to find another wireless headset with the sound quality and feature set of Sony’s dedicated PlayStation Platinum cans. In fact we’d argue that it’s pretty much an impossible task - the Sony headset has a fantastic mix of price and performance. If the Platinum is too expensive, we'd actually really recommend the Gold version too, which is about $40/£30 less, but doesn't quite offer the same quality of sound or the extra metallic trim.

The 50mm drivers maybe lack a little power at the low-end but they have an impressive level of clarity to their overall audio. They also neatly hook up to your PS4 offering game-specific audio profiles. But the big tick for them is the 7.1 virtual surround that links into those profiles. Well, that and the fact your headset battery will likely outlast your controller’s too.

It's worth noting that as both the Platinum and Gold headsets are Sony PlayStation official, they have been designed with the PlayStation VR headset in mind too. This means they will fit neatly and comfortably on your head when wearing the headsets in conjunction with the PSVR gear. Check out the best PlayStation VR bundles here to complete such a package.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Razer Nari Ultimate Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

A great wireless headset... with rumble. No, really

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Battery life: 8 hours with HyperSense, 20 hours without | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 430g | Compatibility: PS4, PS4 Pro

Hypersense is incredible

Excellent battery life

Great sound from 50mm drivers

Haptic feedback isn't for everyone

Quite pricey

The Razer Nari Ultimate is the only gaming headset with rumble functionality. Yes, this PS4 headset will actually vibrate when you hear bigger sounds (although, you can disable this function), and it does actually make a difference to how immersed you feel in the game. It's what Razer called Hypersense technology, and while it won't necessarily revolutionize all gaming headsets, it's one of the few gimmicks we'd actually recommend you try.

As for the rest of the headset, well, you're getting a really great wireless model here. The battery life is excellent, clocking in around 8 hours with haptic feedback enabled, and 20 hours without it, so you're not constantly recharging during long sessions. The connection is incredibly solid too, with almost zero artefacting or loss of sound, and the headset is surprisingly light and comfortable, meaning you won't really feel it on your head unless you're playing for extended sessions. The frequency response range doesn't quite match the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, so the sound isn't quite as crisp for non-gaming applications, but this is a thunderously good PS4 headset with a key feature that you won't find in any other model.

A brilliant premium headset, with an extra comfy design

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.5m | Weight: 282g | Drivers: 50mm | Compatibility: PS4, PC, Switch, phones, tablets

Fantastic audio

Sturdy and comfortable

Excellent mic

A bit ugly

Relatively expensive

How much should you spend on a PS4 headset? If you have a higher budget, we can thoroughly recommend the Beyerdynamic Custom Game headset, because the sound quality and comfort-levels here are superb. During our tests, it picked up tiny details in games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 2, and the surround sound was accomplished enough to pick up distant gunfire in Apex Legends and position it with excellent accuracy. It's probably one of the best audio devices on this list, and the microphone - which comes fixed to the cable - is clear and comes with a neat little pop-shield.

It's comfy too - never holding the head too tight, and with sensible material for the ear-cushions. If you're looking to buy a Beyerdynamic headset, this is the one to get, as the MMX300 is far more expensive, offers inferior audio, and gets very hot when you use it. The Custom Game, however, is perfect for long gaming sessions while retaining that superior sound and sturdy build quality. The only issue here is that, yes, this is more expensive than others and it offers fewer extra features than most. The sound fidelity, however, is the real beauty here.

5. Turtle Beach Stealth 700

A brilliant wireless PS4 headset

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Battery life: 10 hours | Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One

Comfortable for long stints

Excellent sound

Great if you have glasses

Low battery life

Turtle beach's latest range of wireless cans are a brilliant balance of sound quality and comfort. The lack of any cable is an immediate plus, but that practical feature doesn't result in any compromises to the sharp sounds emanating from the in-built speakers. Crafted with noise cancelling capabilities, it's in the long hours in game that you'll notice just how ridiculously comfortable the headset is. Turtle Beach is known for comfort, because it makes headsets exclusively for gaming, so all its cans are designed with long sessions in mind.

The Stealth 700 also has a lot of flexible tweaking options, including the ability to amplify sounds like footsteps and gunshots, in addition to Bluetooth connectivity and an official mobile app which lets you take calls and steam music from your phone. Add in an ultra clear mic and this makes for a perfect headset with great sound and real comfort factor. Plus, at just over $100/£100 - that's a fantastic price for a quality, wireless headset.

6. SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

The best PS4 headset for audio-pros

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.5m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 312g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile

Extensive suite of internal and external features

Dynamic. high performance sound

Sleek metallic construction

Pricey

Its comparatively higher price tag might be daunting for a headset at first, but you'll absolutely be getting your money's worth with the Steelseries Arctis Pro. Its high-res audio system is industry leading in its clarity and range, while the option to go wireless and bypass the PS4's DAC with SteelSeries' own GameDAC peripheral accentuates the quality of this sound. But you do really need to know what DAC is to get the most out of the Arctis Pro.

All of its features are fully customizable via the peripheral's OLED menu, too, while the headset's alloy build also looks and feels high-end. This is a headset you can quite easily take out of the home and show off in public, although its core strengths are tied to the PS4. If you're looking to mess with your set-up to get a truly bespoke, high-quality sound (and you're technically savvy) then this is one of the best PS4 headsets you can buy.

The best PS4 headset for shooters and competitive gaming

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.5m | Drivers: 50mm | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Incredible sound for tactical awareness

Lovely and comfy

Quality microphone

Non-gaming performance is less good

This headset is lazer-targeted at anyone who loves to win at shooters. It features a system called Superhuman Hearing, which ups the sound created by footsteps, nearby movement, gunfire, and all the telltale signs that someone is sneaking up behind you in Black Ops 4 or Fortnite. It gives you an incredible edge in competitive online games. The surround sound is also excellent, and it genuinely places you in the middle of any game you play.

In addition to that, the Elite Pro 2 is a rather comfy piece of kit, and the plush ear cushions are perfect for long gaming sessions. It even caters for people who wear glasses, to mimimize the pressure on your ears. No, the Elite Pro 2 can't quite compete with the sound quality of the Sennheiser and SteelSeries entries on this list, and it's a little weaker when you're watching regular TV and movies, but as a PS4 headset, this is an accomplished and specialized choice for anyone interested in nabbing Victory Royale more often.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

The best budget PS4 headset

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.5m | Weight: 431g | Drivers: 40mm | Compatibility: PS4, PS4 Pro, PC, Xbox One, Nintendon Switch

Great price

Comfy and sturdy

Good sound to price ratio

Sub-standard mic

Limited features

A bit plasticky

If budget really is an issue, the Turtle Beach Recon 70P is your friend. What it does is deliver very reasonable sound for a $35/£25 price, punching well above its weight when compared to many mid-priced headsets. Sure, the 40mm drivers aren't going to deliver sound as loud as the more expensive models with 50mm components, but it's often just as clear AND the stereo audio here does a decent job at emulating full surround sound.

What's more, the Recon 70P is relatively comfortable - the ear cushions are good, although we miss the padding on the headband - and the adjustable mic isn't intrusive. The overall design is typical of Turtle Beach really: good, and sturdy. So this isn't a headset that'll fall apart if you're overly rough with it. The colours available mean that all the models fit in with your PS4's overall design aesthetic. The wired connection plugs neatly into your PS4 controller's headphone socket, so it's simple to set-up too. Our only real concerns with this headset come with the mic, which isn't the best, and the fact that the headband lacks that layer of padding in the more expensive models. If you want to spend a little more (maybe $20/£15), you could go for the Turtle Beach Recon 150, which offers a better headband, but at $30 / £25 the Recon 70P is a real bargain, making it a perfect starter headset, secondary headset, or one to take on the go.

