The 30 best Netflix shows (March 2020)

It’s the end of a long week – a week that has apparently lasted about 17 years. You’re ready to hide away from the world, curl up with a gallon of Ben and Jerry’s, and chill with the best Netflix shows. There’s one, eensy snag: just what are the best Netflix shows currently available to stream? You’ve heard good things about So. Many. Shows. With everyone you know constantly throwing out must-see recommendations, it’s tough wading through those to find the good stuff. Then you switch on the app and it feels like an even more arduous task scrolling through everything. Never fear, because this very article you’re reading has you covered.

See, we here at GamesRadar+ know the strife of finding a great show, a series that offers up whatever your heart desires, be it comedic hijinks in a terrific sitcom, the lurching horror of a ghostly drama, a compelling journey through a character-based dramedy or, you know, classic bingeable throwbacks like Stranger Things. This list has got the absolute best Netflix shows – and then some. Dive in and find your next spring fling.

30. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-4



The show: When it first dropped in 2015, Kimmy Schmidt’s theme song was all anyone could talk about. And yes, while it’s a hummable-as-fudgin’-heck, there’s more to this eccentric comedy from 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. A zany sitcom with heart and silliness in equal amounts, the show begins with New York newbie Kimmy Schmidt starting with a fresh slate after spending the previous fifteen years trapped in a doomsday cult led by the deranged Reverend Gary Wayne Gary (an eerily-good Jon Hamm). Now in the big city, Kimmy discovers a new-found joy for living, that’s got a distinct ‘90s edge.



Why it's worth a watch: It's as if 30 Rock never ended. But with added Carol Kane, who absolutely slays it as Kimmy's wiseass landlady, Jane Krakowski, who continues to be one of the funniest comics on the small screen, and the musical genius who gave us Peeno Noir and Boobs in California, Titus Andromedon.

29. Stranger Things

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-3

The show: The binge-watch series of the last few years. The Duffer brothers cobbled together a patchwork of '80s references then siphoned all of that into a killer plot about government experiments on members of a small town in Indiana. Things come to a head when a young lad, Will Byers, goes missing, causing his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), the sheriff (David Harbour), and Will’s friends to consider the strangest possibility – that there's a parallel world to ours replete with horrific monsters and demons simply itching to get at you.

Why it's worth a watch: These kids! The whole cast is terrific (this writer personally was very pleased to see Winona Ryder back in the thick of it). However, it's the young leads who steal the show. Scurrying around Hawkins on their bikes in the dead of night and hunkering down in basements trying to find their missing pal, they will melt your hearts, especially Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven.

28. Daredevil

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-3

The show: Forget the 2003 misfire – this is the Daredevil fans have been waiting for. The first of Marvel’s Netflix universe charges out of the gate, Daredevil is a blustering blend of brooding character drama, hyperreal action and some of the best villainy since Heath Ledger embodied the Joker. Drew Goddard (Cloverfield) and Steven S. DeKnight (Blade) acted as showrunners on the early seasons, which received universal applause for its uncompromising take on blind lawyer-turned-do-gooder Matt Murdock. As the “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen”, he vows to rid the streets of its criminal element, no matter the cost.

Why it's worth watching: Daredevil boasts some of the most adventurous stunt choreography ever seen in a TV series. Yes, I'm on about that season 1 corridor fight sequence. It's simply breathtaking to witness Murdock’s athletic prowess – because you know, he’s blind. The ambition of this first season has yet to be bettered elsewhere in the Netflix Marvel universe.

27. The Good Place

Region: UK, US

Season(s): 1-3 (US), 1-4 (UK)

The show: On the surface, former Parks and Recreation showrunner Michael Schur's show sounds similar-ish to Dead Like Me. Someone dies, experiences the afterlife, and embraces the comedy of the situation. It's not quite the same, though. Instead, it combines the cheerful glee of Parks with the existential WTF?-ness of something like Lost. Kristen Bell stars as Eleanor Shellstrop, a self-centred individual who is gifted to quite a pleasant post-life existence alongside her soulmate.

Why it's worth a watch: As well as being really, really funny and introducing us to yet another hugely talented group of actors, it also packs some great dramatic twists and turns that you won't see coming. Better get stuck in now before its fourth and final season lands.

26. Black Mirror

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-5 and a Christmas special

The show: An anthology series, each episode serves as a standalone story that investigates a particular piece of tech and how they could lead to mankind's downfall. For the most part, Charlie Brooker's dystopian sci-fi show is set just a few years into the future, a place where our every technological whim is accounted for. The decision to set it so close to our own time has made it one of the most-talked-about shows in years.

Why it's worth a watch: While it's often described as sci-fi, Black Mirror packs in elements from every genre imaginable. Depending on the story, a particular episode may be romantic, action-packed, or creepy. One thing they all have in common, though, is that they're all downright terrifying.

25. Jessica Jones

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-3

The show: Marvel's second Netflix Original series is a dark, gripping drama about a private investigator with super-powers who just wants to curl up with a bottle of Jack and be left alone. The world comes knocking with a problem, and it's up to Jessica Jones to track down the hellish man responsible... who just happens to be a familiar face. Along for the ride is trusty comrade Trish Walker, whose talk show sheds a little too much light on the ‘supers’ for Jessica’s taste, and neighbour Malcolm, who is desperate to help Jessica put her demons to rest. As is often the case, her past returns to haunt her…

Why it's worth a watch: Kristen Ritter's performance as the eponymous hero, who resists her calling at every turn, is truly stunning to watch. Each episode charts her inner struggle to winning effect and sheds a light on the true consequences of trauma. A shame, then, that Netflix cancelled all their Marvel shows.

24. Orange is The New Black

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-7

The show: Loosely based on the real-life experiences of Piper Kerman, this comedy-drama from Weeds creator Jenji Kohan is like nothing else on the streaming platform. That's probably because it's a Netflix Original – and by 'eck, original it certainly is. The first season follows Kerman's memoir closely, as Taylor Schilling's Piper Chapman enters the prison system after being convicted of aiding a drug trafficker – her ex, played by That '70s Show's Laura Prepon – who also happens to be incarcerated in the same prison...

Why it's worth a watch: Once the show diverts from the true story, it becomes a wild mash of interesting plotlines. Piper's still in the mix, but there's a rich cast of fully fleshed-out characters who we learn lots of secretive tidbits about through flashbacks.

23. Sex Education

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-2

The show: Everyone has, at some point in their lives, experienced the soul-crushing, please-swallow-me-up-Earth awkwardness of discussing the birds and the bees with their parents. It’s a rite-of-passage. Now, take that feeling, and mutiply it by a thousand, and you’re somewhat close to the embarrassment at the heart of Sex Education. A Netflix Original starring Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, a sex therapist, the series revolves around her son, Otis played by Asa Butterfield. Unlike his chatty, open, mother, Otis’ is a little backwards in coming forwards, until he and his friends assemble their own sex therapy clinic for their classmates.

Why it’s worth a watch: Fresh and easy to binge due to its fun, young cast, you may go in expecting crass humour – and you’re going to get some along with the heartfelt life lessons learned by its core crop of kids. Less concerned with preaching, the series is all about opening your mind and embracing our differences, which, may sound sentimental, yet it’s really anything but.

22. Halt and Catch Fire

Region: US

Season(s): 1-4

The show: On the surface, its premise sounds remarkably similar to Silicon Valley. However, where that series takes place in the present day, Halt and Catch Fire is fixed firmly in the '80s. Kicking off at the height of the personal computer revolution, it revolves around Cardiff Electric, a fictional software company that receives a much-needed juju boost with the advent of a new trio played by Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy and Mackenzie Davis. All three are top of their field, and aim to outwit their competitors by reverse engineering a PC.

Why it's worth a watch: History buffs, rejoice. This quirky series is fiction, of course, yet it begins in the Silicon Prairie of Texas in the '80s, and steal inspiration from the era to fuel its plottings. The real-life tales of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs are two such industry figureheads. Using their stories to explore what happened behind-the-scenes during the '80s personal computer boom, the show fleshes out into its own world and is as bingeable as they get. One of the best Netflix shows you’ve never seen.

21. The Crown

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-3

The show: The Crown charts the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the start of her reign up until the present day. Well, it will. This Netflix Original kicks off shortly before her Coronation, and up to its current season's end, which finds her at an interesting precipice in her role as sovereign and as wife and mother. The series weds top-notch drama with an array of great performances, led by Claire Foy – and later Olivia Colman – as the young monarch. It sheds light on unseen parts of the Queen’s duties, and the troubled dynamic of juggling a public and private life, starting with her marriage to Philip, and dealing with her father, George.

Why it’s worth a watch: The early years of the current English monarch? Sounds great, but not for you, right? Bit too Downton? Seriously, don’t miss out on this brilliant series: this is a superb character drama that packs in loads of historical factoids and a rollicking good story. Without a doubt one of the best shows on Netflix. Plus, we can all do with more Olivia Colman in our lives.

