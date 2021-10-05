Ben Affleck talks playing Batman in The Flash after "difficult" experience on Justice League

Ben Affleck has talked about playing Batman again in The Flash, after what he described as a "difficult" experience on Justice League.

"It was a lot of fun, I had a great time," the actor told Variety. He added: "It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult."

Justice League had a particularly troubled production, with director Zack Snyder stepping down after a family tragedy and The Avengers helmer Joss Whedon replacing him for reshoots that drastically changed the movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League was released earlier this year on HBO Max, at around twice the length of the theatrical version and with a substantially different tone and altered plot.

"It was really fun, I love Ezra [Miller] and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa] who's over there making Aquaman," Affleck commented. Miller stars as the titular Scarlet Speedster in The Flash, while Momoa is currently working on James Wan's Aquaman 2, AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Affleck isn't the only Batman returning in The Flash. Michael Keaton is also reprising his role from Tim Burton's movies and has been pictured on the set in his Bruce Wayne persona.

The movie is expected to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book series, which saw Barry Allen accidentally break the timeline after traveling back in time to prevent his mother's death. Maribel Verdú plays Barry's mother Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Henry Allen due to scheduling conflicts. Sasha Calle is also appearing as Supergirl, while Kiersey Clemons reprises her role from the Snyder Cut as Iris West.

The Flash arrives November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.