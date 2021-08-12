Battlefield 2042 technical test features anti-cheat tech, according to insider

The Battlefield 2042 technical test apparently uses an anti-cheat system according to an insider.

Industry insider Tom Henderson - who has previously predicted other Battlefield 2042 details - has taken to Twitter to share that “even the Battlefield 2042 Technical Play Test has a visible anti-cheat” possibly making a comment towards Raven Software’s attempt at tackling hacking/cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone .

According to Henderson, the technical test will use Easy Anticheat , which is also used on fellow EA game Apex Legends , as well as other online games such as Fortnite and Dead by Daylight. How effective it'll be though will be revealed when Battlefield 2042’s technical test kicks off today.

#BATTLEFIELD2042 is using Easy Anticheat.August 11, 2021 See more

The technical test will take place from August 12 - 15 and allows players to get their first impressions of the game for up to three hours per day. The test is accessible via invite-only with those interested in taking part having to sign up via an EA Playtesting account. The game’s developer DICE has selected players from those who did signup and then sent out an exclusive invite via email earlier this month.

Players who did sign up have had to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) which means we won’t be seeing much on the state of Battlefield 2042 pop up online any time soon. Don’t worry if you missed out this time though, EA has said that it plans to host another tech test before the release of the open Battlefield 2042 beta, which is scheduled for sometime in September.

Battlefield 2042 is due to release on 22 October 2021 and will be playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.