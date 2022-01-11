Batgirl set photos tease two major DC characters

Batgirl set photos have revealed Easter eggs that link to two big DC characters.

The HBO Max film will star Leslie Grace as the titular vigilante, AKA Barbara Gordon, and will be directed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah.

It seems Batgirl could be joined by two other DC heroes, though, with some artwork teasing potential appearances from Robin and Black Canary.

One mural spotted on the set features Batman and Robin, which seems inspired by Kaare Andrews' artwork. Check out the images and comparison below.

Hold on a second! The mural is of the Dynamic Duo, #Batman & Robin! 🦇 #Batgirl[📸 Andrew Milligan/PA Wire] pic.twitter.com/hmUjgFqFSwJanuary 10, 2022 See more

The more I look at it, the more sure I am the mural on the Batgirl set lifted Kaare Andrews' Robin from the 1970s variant of the Robin 80th Anniversary Special. pic.twitter.com/w9BbpeFFB6January 10, 2022 See more

Robin hasn't been seen in live-action since 1997's Batman & Robin, played by Chris O'Donnell. Although this could just be an Easter egg, it would make sense for the character to have a role in Batgirl – in DC Comics, Barbara and the first Robin, Dick Grayson, have a long history, and are often depicted in a relationship.

The set also features artwork teasing Black Canary, who is played by Jurnee Smollet in the DCEU. One poster displays Black Canary's name with a spiral pattern, while another features the character with what looks to be a mask and short hair.

👀 a second #BlackCanary graffiti/art piece spotted on the set of #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/sPJKiqlRLKJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Black Canary hasn't been confirmed for the movie, but it's another crossover that would fit. In the comics, Batgirl and Black Canary are both members of the Birds of Prey team.

One character who is definitely appearing, though, is Batman. This time, he won't be played by Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson, but by Michael Keaton, returning from both Tim Burton's Batman movies and the upcoming The Flash. Brendan Fraser will play the villainous Firefly, and J.K. Simmons returns as Barbara's father Jim Gordon.

Batgirl doesn't yet have a release date, but it's expected this year. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.