Attack on Titan is getting delayed – and fans think it’s because a movie is coming

The potential Attack on Titan season 4 finale has been delayed, and fans think it's because a movie will bring the hit anime to a close instead.

As posted on the official Attack on Titan Japanese website, episode 87 has been delayed a week from March 27 to April 3 due to a "special program."

A recent report (H/T ComicBook.com), has the second half of the so-called 'Final Season' set to last for 12 episodes. That 12th and final episode was set for March 27 and was presumably going to end the series.

However, as those familiar with the source material will know, there's likely going to be too much ground to adapt in the remaining episodes. Could a movie announcement as part of the special program on March 27 kick off the true final act for the series?

Fans certainly think so. "Yea that’s definitely a movie announcement for Attack on Titan cuz I don’t think that’s enough to finish the manga," one wrote on Twitter. Another said, it could be "potentially announcing a movie for the ending or/and an anime original ending maybe, that’s my naive hope."

Others, though, aren't as pleased with the potential announcement. "They're really gonna make an Attack on Titan movie, aren't they? They're really gonna pull a 'oops this isn't actually the end lol' for a second time??" lamented one Attack on Titan viewer. Another summed up the divisive mood, saying, "I don't want a movie. Please no movie."

For more on the show's current plans, check out the Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule. And here's the latest on Demon Slayer season 3.