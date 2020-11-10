Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources: How to get more supplies and raw materials

Throughout your time as Eivor in both Norway and England, Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources are mightily important. Raw materials and supplies are key to upgrading your settlement when you get to England in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We've got the lowdown on what each one is used for and how you can get more Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources explained

Here's a list of the four resource types in Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

Silver

Opal

Supplies

Raw materials

We've got dedicated guides for both Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver and Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal, so make sure you check those guides out for information on how to get more of each one respectively. It's worth noting as well that crafting materials — leather, iron ore, fabric etc. — are separate and not classed as resources.

When it comes to supplies and raw materials, the simple answer is that you need to complete raids. A raid is when you're sailing down the river in your longboat with your raiding team, and as you approach various settlements, you have the option to raid. You'll automatically moor the ship, then charge in with your team to kill all the hostile inhabitants. Each raid is complete when you've looted all of the huge gold chests that require two people to open; these are the containers full of supplies and raw materials.

Raiding monasteries will get you the most, but you can also find supplies just from looting towns and civilian areas. If you're running low, head to any nearby and start rummaging around. You're bound to find some.