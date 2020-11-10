Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4 is $20 off and comes with a free PS5 upgrade

Assassin's Creed Valhalla just launched on PS4, and Amazon already has a killer deal that lets you save on the initial purchase and then upgrade to the PS5 version for free whenever you get your next-gen console. Considering the $60 standard for AAA games, not to mention the looming prospect of $70 next-gen games across the board, this is a great opportunity to get one of the biggest new titles for the price of an average current-gen indie.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4 (with a free PS5 upgrade): $59.99 $39.99 (with coupon) at Amazon

The latest epic in the storied Assassin's Creed series is seeing mostly glowing reviews, with GamesRadar calling it "a roaring bloodied success with a true heart." The Viking epic puts you in control of Eivor, who you can choose to make female, male, or switch between genders at specific points. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the games PlayStation is giving a fresh PS5 upgrade likely to include better textures, framerates, and load times. That way, you only need to buy the game once to enjoy both current and next-gen versions. It also means you can start playing the game right now on PS4 and then get the next-gen version automatically when the PS5 launches (for the lucky folks who are able to buy a PS5 at launch, anyway).

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4/PS5 Amazon deal

Jump into the latest Assassin's Creed epic right at launch while saving an unbelievable $20 with this Amazon sale and available coupon. Just make sure to tick that box under the sale price to get the full discount, which will be applied at checkout.View Deal

Of course, this is only the beginning of the video game savings, as we move through November and inch closer to Black Friday. Though it's still early, this deal on Assassin's Creed Valhalla is just one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals already available.

