The Assassin's Creed Valhalla map is big. There are a number of areas you'll visit and get to explore, but England is the big one and the central hub for most of the game, which includes your very own settlement, Ravensthorpe. If you're wondering just how big England is in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, then we can shed some light on the size, because while it isn't quite a 1:1 scale, it is accurately replicated in terms of shape and structure. Here's a full look at England on the Assassin's Creed Valhalla map.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map: England

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While our map above still has plenty of areas to uncover and points of interest to explore, you can see that there is a lot to discover. You can't zoom all the way out to view the entire map so pardon the slightly fudged borders in some places where we've stitched the map together, but this gives you a look at all the counties:

Eurvicscire (Yorkshire)

Snotinghamscire (Nottinghamshire)

Lincolnscire (Lincolnshire)

Sciropescire (Shropshire)

Ledecestrescire (Leicestershire)

Glowecestrescire (Gloucestershire)

Oxenefordscire (Oxfordshire)

Grantebridgescire (Cambridgeshire)

East Anglia (East Anglia)

Essexe (Essex)

Cent (Kent)

Suthsexe (Sussex)

Hamtunscire (Hampshire)

On top of all 13 counties, there are three general regions – Northumbria, Mercia, and Wessex – plus three walled cities; Jorvik (York), Lunden (London), and Wincestre (Winchester).

When you arrive in England you'll start in Ravensthorpe, your settlement bordering both Ledecestrescire and Grantebridgescire, before slowly exploring the other counties as you level up. If your goal is to visit your hometown – like mine was with Jorvik – know that you'll need to play through quite a bit of the story and level up before you can reach it without being mercilessly slaughtered by Saxons and wolves alike.

Of course, Assassin's Creed Valhalla also has Norway (and some other regions I won't name for spoiler reasons), which have smaller maps. Venture forth and conquer England like the true Viking Eivor is!

