Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on sale for $40, its lowest price yet

Just in time for the holidays, you can snag Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles for its lowest price ever at 33% off on Amazon.

The latest Assassin's Creed epic sets you off on a massive adventure across a sprawling map of 9th century England, so expect to invest anywhere between 40 and 100 hours - at just $40 currently, that's less than a dollar per hour of gameplay! This is more of a steal than the supplies you raid from unsuspecting settlements.

Remember, if you don't have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can get Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4 or Xbox One and then upgrade to the current-gen version for free when you get your new console. Though, I will note that only the PS4 version will arrive before Christmas (if you order soon enough), but also costs $5 more than the other versions.

There are a lot of good games to play over the holiday season, but Assassin's Creed Valhalla truly stands out. Our review calls it "a roaring bloodied success with a true heart," heaping praise on Valhalla's "multiple beautiful open worlds" and bloody, artful combat. In short, get one of the best games of 2020 at its lowest price ever and send the year off with a bloody, thumping, pillaging huzzah!

