Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC pack with flashy new armor sets listed on PSN

A new armor pack for Assassin's Creed Valhalla has seemingly leaked online.

Just earlier today on November 5, the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account (which trawls the PSN database for new listings), uncovered the listing just below. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Twilight Pack" has seemingly been listed just recently on the PSN, pointing to an imminent release.

As for what this new armor pack contains, it's looking like it'll offer several brand new things: one armor set for male Eivor, one armor set for female Eivor, and a brand new supernatural-looking wolf-like companion for the two protagonists. Additionally, it also appears that the new pack could offer some new weapons, if the axes carried by Eivor in the picture above are anything to go by.

This is hardly the first time Ubisoft's massive RPG has added in individual items well after the original game launched. Earlier this year, Ezio's outfit was made available for Eivor, if the player in question had play records for two previous Assassin's Creed games on their Ubisoft connect account.

More recently though, more DLC has been leaked for Valhalla. Just earlier this week, Trophies for something called 'Tombs of the Fallen' were listed on the PSN database, pointing to several new DLC locations arriving in Valhalla in the future. Last month though, a brand new DLC campaign chapter was seemingly datamined, inadvertently revealing that Ubisoft could be about to reveal a new DLC expansion called Dawn of Ragnarok.

