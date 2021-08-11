Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets free Ezio outfit for Eivor

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a new Ezio costume for Eivor, and a new trailer for the imminent Siege of Paris DLC.

Just below, you can check out a brief preview of the Ezio outfit for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This outfit is now available to everyone on all platforms as a free download, although there's a slight catch: you need to be signed into your Ubisoft Connect account, and you need to have played the last two entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Get the ✨Ezio Legacy Outfit✨ for free in Ubisoft Connect!🔓You must have played 2 Assassin's Creed games to unlock it.👉https://t.co/N4Ltx2C4Nc pic.twitter.com/MBgYdKt71xAugust 10, 2021 See more

This means you need to have played (but not completed) both Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, through the same Ubisoft Connect account. Unfortunately, if you haven't played both of the huge RPGs from Ubisoft, you're square out of luck, as there's no way to bag yourself the free Ezio outfit without having completed this prerequisite.

There's also the latest trailer for the Siege of Paris DLC to enjoy. Just below, you can check out the new trailer for the DLC expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is actually launching tomorrow on August 12 on all platforms. This new trailer sets the stage for the latest big bad to enter the fray: Charles the Fat, who'll be taking on Eivor and their viking crew in less than 24 hours from now.

If you're curious about whether to pick up the new expansion when it launches tomorrow, head over to our Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris preview for more.

