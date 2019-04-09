Where to find all Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Stele and grab those extra ability points

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Stele locations are the key to fast progression in Assassin's Creed. You'll find them hidden in tombs scattered around the map, often not always immediately obvious to find. However, if you can reach them they'll give you a free ability point without levelling up - vastly fast tracking the skills you can use. If you want to unlock abilities faster in Assassin's Creed Odyssey then these Ancient Steles are the secret, and we've got all the locations here.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips | Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets | Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele | Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur | Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops | Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa | Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx | Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline | How to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey | How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

There are 22 in total scattered around the map, usually in some sort of tomb and require some minor exploring to reach - not a huge amount, though. Sometimes there's a weak wall to smash through using your torch (hold right on the D-pad to equip) and then get to the end of a corridor, avoiding a few floor spikes and snakes to claim your prize.

Check the list below to see all the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Stele locations and collect those free ability points. In each case just head to the yellow circle where you'll find a question mark if you've never been there, or the named location if you have.

Phokis

1. Tomb of the First Pythia

Megaris

1. Tomb of Alkathous

Attika

1. Mycenaean Tomb of Ajax

2. Tomb of Eteokles

Boeotia

1. Tomb of Orion

Euboea

1. Artemision Tomb

Thasos

1. Parmenon Tomb

Lesbos

1. Tomb of Orpheus

Lemnos

1. Abandoned Tomb

Chios

1. Stony Sepulchre

Delos

1. Tomb of Brizo

Naxos

1. Giant Heroes Burial Ground

Paros

1. Alkaios Tomb

Kos

1. Tomb of Polybotes

Lakonia

1. Tomb of the Forgotten Hero

Arkadia

1. Tomb of the Daughter of Atlas

2. Waterfall of Styx

Elis

1. Tomb of the first Champion

2. Destroyed House of Oinomaos

Achaia

1. Tomb of Eurypylos

Argolis

1. Pheidon's Tomb

2. Agamemnon's Tomb