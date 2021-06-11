Aquaman 2 title revealed by James Wan: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

James Wan has announced the title of Aquaman 2 – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The filmmaker, who returns to direct the sequel., revealed the news via an Instagram snap of the movie's first production meeting, along with the caption "the tide is rising". As well as the title, the image teases a logo for the movie. And… well, that's about it. Check it ou below.

In terms of the plot, we know very little else about the upcoming sequel. Wan teased last year at DC Fandome the sequel would be "a little bit more serious, a little more relevant in the world we're living in today." Rumors hint it'll also carry more of the filmmaker's horror influences.

Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, alongside Amber Heard as Mera, who teased her own return to the oceanic franchise on Instagram in April. On the villainous side of things, Patrick Wilson reprises his role as Orm , who we last saw at the end of Aquaman, utterly defeated by the titular hero with potential plans for doing good. If the actor's hashtag game is any indication, that looks likely. Yahya Abdul Mateen II also returns while Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæek is the newest addition to the movie.

Aquaman's success pretty much guaranteed a sequel for the DCEU, the first movie grossing $1 billion at the global box office, prompting Warner Bros. and DC to develop a horror spin-off about the film's crevasse-dwelling beasties entitled The Trench. Alas, that Wan-helmed pic was recently canceled alongside Ava DuVernay's New Gods. The latter was shelved due to the inclusion of Dark Seid in Zack Snyder's Justice League ; studio heads wanted more space between the villain's appearances.

The rest of DC's cinematic roster remains as packed as ever. In the next year, we've got James Gunn's fresh take on The Suicide Squad arriving August 6, 2021, and The Batman starring Robert Pattinson scheduled to drop March 4, 2022. For Wan fans, the horror maestro's next scary movie Malignant arrives in US theaters and on HBO Max on September 10.

Aquaman 2 is slated for release on December 16, 2022. While you wait, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate superhero movie marathon.