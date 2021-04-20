Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson teases his return

Patrick Wilson has teased his return in Aquaman 2.

The actor, who played Arthur Curry's brother Orm in Aquaman, posted to Instagram to reveal he's started preparing for the sequel. The caption reads: "Let the training commence. #aquaman2 #guesswhosbackormisback #brothersdontshakehandsbrothersgottahug"

Wilson's involvement in Aquaman 2 was confirmed at DC FanDome last year, though so far nothing much is known about the direction his character is headed. Aquaman ended with Orm alive and well after Arthur defeated him and his attempts to wage war on the surface world as Ocean Master. Since Orm went peacefully after finding out his and Arthur's mother was safe, there's a chance he won't be one of the sequel's villains – especially if the last hashtag on Wilson's post is a plot clue, and there's a brotherly reconciliation in the cards.

Mera actor Amber Heard also recently posted an image from what seems to be the set of Aquaman, with a caption teasing her return in the sequel. She was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, including in a dystopian vision of the future at the end of the movie – though don't expect the apocalyptic events of the Knightmare timeline to have any effect on Aquaman 2, as Snyder has said his version of Justice League isn't DCEU canon.

Aquaman was a major success for the DCEU, netting over $1 billion at the box office. A spinoff movie called The Trench, focusing on the nightmarish sea-creatures seen in the movie, was recently cancelled by Warner Bros., however. Elsewhere in the DCEU, The Flash has just gone into production, and Michael Keaton's return as Batman has been confirmed.

Aquaman 2 is slated for release December 16, 2022. While you wait, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.