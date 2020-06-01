All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season rewards and how to get them

Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season is now in full swing. From June 1 all the way through the month until June 30, you'll be able to celebrate matrimony in-game via our old pal Harv, and returning characters Reese and Cyrus appearing in the game for the first time to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Here's everything you need to know about this latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons event.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season - How it works

From June 1, Isabelle will start mentioning the joyous Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season in her morning briefing, and the first time you play during the month you'll get a call from Harv the moment you step outside your house.

He'll mention that he needs a favour taking some special photographs for "some real sweet folks". He'll ask you to come to Photopia, aka Harv's island, to help him out. To do this, in case you're a bit rusty, just head to the airport and choose the following dialogue options: I wanna fly > Visit Harv's Island.

As you arrive on Harv's island you'll see the old shutterdog chatting to Reese and Cyrus about their anniversary photos. Turns out he's a little behind with the prep, having been distracted by a bird. He asks you to head inside and set up the wedding photos using the props he's bought.

You'll head into a room kitted out like a wedding venue, but it's looking rather bare. Chat to Reese and Cyrus and they'll explain what they'd like, in between looking longingly into each other's eyes and reminiscing about their wedding day. They want a recreation of their entire wedding day, with the custom wedding furniture Cyrus has built for the shoot. You'll need to take them a ceremony photo in a place that looks like a wedding chapel - at least for the first day anyway, as it sounds like there could be different photoshoots available on different days throughout June.

As you would in your home, access the decorating options by pressing down on the D-Pad. You can then press right on the D-Pad to access not only all your own collection of furniture and accessories, but also a special new event tab where you'll find Cyrus' creations. They'll give you guidelines that they want a lot of pink and white, as well as to use the items they've made, but otherwise you've got some creative freedom to design Reese and Cyrus' special photo.

Once you're all set picking items and placing them in the set, although it might prompt you to press ZL to take a photo, you'll need to actually go and talk to Reese (the pink alpaca) to actually start the wedding anniversary shoot properly. They'll ask you to be their photographer rather than Harvey, so get snapping. But, warning, they'll only judge your efforts on the last picture you take, so make sure that's the best version if you're getting snap-happy with multiple shots.

If Reese is happy with your shot, she'll gift you the wedding bench there and then, but she'll also give you some heart crystals. These are a brand new, event-specific currency, on offer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season, and can be traded for wedding season-specific furniture.

How to get more Animal Crossing: New Horizons heart crystals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons heart crystals are your way of getting access to the complete range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season rewards. By creating a wedding venue fit to tick off Reese's themes and requirements each day throughout June, you'll unlock more heart crystals to spend on this exclusive wedding-specific furniture and accessories.

All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season rewards

Talking to Cyrus each day will unlock a new range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season items, so make sure to come back every day through June to see what new items he has to offer, including different colour variations we assume to match each of the themes Reese asks you to create.

Wedding bench

Wedding decoration

White wedding wall

White wedding flooring

Blue wedding rug

We'll update this article each day as we experience more of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season, so check back for the latest rewards.