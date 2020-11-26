Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day guide

It’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day. Even if you don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, tasty digital food and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day rewards are absolutely worth loading your town back up for. Just ignore the rogue pumpkins you’ve forgotten to tidy up after Halloween, eh? Right, let’s turn on some celebratory music and break down the Turkey Day ingredients you need to bring to Turkey Chef, Franklin. You can’t miss him, he’s in your Plaza in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Stop feeling bad about the digital irony.

Now, you might notice we’ve added a Turkey Day secret ingredient category to each section, and that’s because after you have created the ultimate four course menu, Franklin will ask you to add secret ingredients to each dish for further rewards. This can only be after you have done these meals though and you will be rewarded by a sparkling version of the initial dish.

All you have to do is approach him with them in your pockets and he’ll recognise you have the extra ingredients. You can find these by fishing or, potentially much faster, by trading with your fellow villagers who have stayed in their houses. Give them what they need while they're cooking at home and they'll probably hand over the much harder to find secret ingredients like a Barred Knifejaw or Dungeness Crab.

The rewards for these additional ingredients are listed below but will all come from the Turkey Day Furniture Set. Don’t worry about missing any though, as you’ll get the full Recipe set once you have added a secret ingredient to all four dishes.

Clam Chowder ingredients and secret ingredient

First off, Franklin wants to make Clam Chowder with all local ingredients - damn hipster turkeys - which means you need to find three manila clams (our favourite flavour!). For this, all you need to do is head to the beach and wait for those little spouts of water to pop up through the sand. Wait long enough and voila, three manila clams all ready for Franklin’s tasty soup. Take them back to him and he’ll make some soup and hand you over the Turkey Day Rug as a reward.

Secret Ingredient: Scallop (Sea floor or trading with villagers)

Pumpkin Pie ingredients and secret ingredient

Next up, Franklin wants to make pumpkin pie and for that he needs both an orange pumpkin and one of either a yellow, green or white one so hopefully you still have some Animal Crossing: New Horizons pumpkins left over from Halloween. Don’t worry though, because this is Animal Crossing and not a Soulslike, you aren’t going to be punished if you crafted the last of your pumpkins away. Head to visit some of your neighbours and they’ll hand over the right pumpkins. Pop the pumpkins back to Franklin and he’ll make a delicious looking pumpkin pie and reward you with the Turkey Day Wall.

Secret Ingredient: The two colours of pumpkin you didn’t use initially. E.G If he asked for orange and green at first, you’ll want to hand over yellow and white as the additional ingredients. Villagers will trade these if you don't have any.

Seafood Gratin ingredients and secret ingredient

Now it’s time to make a Seafood Gratin and for this Franklin needs a round mushroom and a mussel. If you’ve been playing throughout November, you might already have this particular fungi in your pockets as they’ve been growing since the start of the month.

The round variety are the small white ones that look a lot like your usual edible mushrooms. When it comes to where to find a round mushroom in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you’ll want to look in grassy areas or again, head inside and speak to your villagers who have stayed at home. They’re trading items to make sure you can get what you want.

To find a mussel in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you’ll want to don your wetsuit and start diving. Mussels are hiding on the ocean floor and thankfully are very common. As usual, look out for bubbles and head down to get them. Once you have brought Franklin the mussel and the round mushroom, he’ll make a seafood gratin and hand over some Turkey Day Flooring.

Secret Ingredient: Dungeness Crab (Sea floor or trading with villagers)

Fish meuniere ingredients and secret ingredient

Now it’s time for even more seafood as Franklin wants to make a Fish meuniere. For this, the chef wants a Sea Bass and one other fish dependent on your hemisphere. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere this can be an Olive Flounder, a Dab, or a Red Snapper. In the Southern Hemisphere, this can either be a Dab or a Red Snapper.

In any case, it’s time to get fishing. Cue the first time in your life you’ll ever be happy to C that pun. See what we did there…? Anyway. Head to the sea and start fishing - feel free to make things easier by making some bait - and return to Franklin. Hand over your spoils and he’ll get cooking before rewarding you with a Cornucopia.

Secret Ingredient: Barred Knifejaw (Fishing or trading with villagers)

Animal Crossing New Horizons Turkey Day Rewards

Turkey Day Rug - Clam Chowder reward

- Clam Chowder reward Turkey Day Wall - Pumpkin Pie reward

- Pumpkin Pie reward Turkey Day Flooring - Seafood Gratin reward

- Seafood Gratin reward Cornucopia - Fish Meuniere reward

Once you have handed in your final fourth secret ingredient, Franklin will give you the full Turkey Day DIY set of recipes. Don't worry if you don't get them though, they'll be available to, err, gobble up from the shop tomorrow.

Cozy Turkey Day DIY Recipe Set