Animal Crossing: New Horizons June fish and bugs: Everything arriving and leaving your island this month

The month of June has officially started and that means all kinds of new Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish and bugs have arrived. With catches big and small to reel in or net, this month has plenty of exciting additions that you can marvel at in your museum once you land that all important catch. We've put together a list of every new Animal Crossing: New Horizons June fish or bug broken down by hemisphere, with the locations of these new critters and what times you can find them on your island. And, if you want to make sure you've caught every bug or fish before they make an exit at the end of June, we've also listed every critter that will be leaving at the end of the month.

So without further ado, here's everything you need to know about all of the fish and bugs making an appearance in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Northern Hemisphere - New for June

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Type Name Location Availability Fish Tilapia River All hours Fish Piranha River 9 am - 4pm / 9pm - 4am Fish Dorado River 4am - 9pm Fish Arowana River 4pm - 9am Fish Saddled Bichir River 9pm - 4am Fish Arapaima River 4pm - 9am Fish Giant Snakehead Pond 9am - 4pm Fish Gar Pond 4pm - 9am Fish Ribbon Eel Sea All hours Fish Suckerfish Sea All hours Fish Whale Shark Sea All hours Fish Saw Shark Sea 4pm - 9am Fish Hammerhead Shark Sea 4pm - 9am Fish Great White Shark Sea 4pm - 9am Bug Drone Beetle On trees All hours Bug Rainbow Stag On trees 5pm - 8am Bug Goliath Beetle On trees 5pm - 8am Bug Firefly Flying 7pm - 4am Bug Mosquito Flying 5pm - 4am Bug Emperor Butterfly Flying 5pm - 8am

Southern Hemisphere - New for June

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Type Name Location Availability Fish Pond Smelt River All hours Fish Stringfish River (Clifftop) 4pm - 9am Fish Sea Butterfly Sea All hours Fish Oarfish Sea All hours Fish Squid Sea All hours Bug Rajah Brooke's birdwing Flying 8am - 5pm Bug Emperor Butterfly Flying 5pm - 8am Bug Dung Beetle Snow balls All hours

Northern Hemisphere - Leaving in June

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Type Name Location Availability Fish Cherry Salmon River (Clifftop) 4am - 9am / 4pm- 9pm Fish Char River (Clifftop) 4pm - 9am Bug Common butterfly Flying 4am - 7pm Bug Yellow butterfly Flying 4am - 7pm Bug Peacock butterfly Flying 4am - 7pm Bug Firefly Flying 7pm - 4am Bug Ladybug On flowers 8am - 5pm Bug Pill Bug Rocks 11pm - 4pm Bug Centipede Rocks 4pm - 11pm Bug Violin Beetle On trees All hours

Southern Hemisphere - Leaving in June

(Image credit: Nintendo)