How to unlock Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation and more hairstyles

Getting just the right style for your character in Animal Crossing is just part of its appeal, which is why you'll want to know how to unlock the full range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisations, from a wider variety of hairstyles and more.

Long gone are the days where you'd have to take a risky trip to the barber and rely on a series of bamboozling questions to pick a hairstyle, because in New Horizons, there are plenty to unlock to help you express your style. Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation.

How to unlock Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Before you start the game proper, you'll get access to a limited set of hairstyles, skin tones, cheek blush, and a few other options. But then, when you first arrive on the island, until you craft a couple of in-game items, you'll have to stick with the face and clothing you've got.

To change your outfit and preview all the clothes you have in storage quickly and easily, you'll need some kind of wardrobe. Unless you're particularly lucky with the random drop of Animal Crossing: New Horizons crafting recipes, gifts, balloon presents and message bottles, you'll actually have to wait until at least day five for Tom Nook to give you the recipe for a wooden wardrobe. You'll receive it as part of the furniture customisation workshop, so as soon as he offers it to you, snatch it up.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's worth noting that seemingly anything with a door that opens in New Horizons can be used as a makeshift wardrobe. I'm talking mini-fridge, office locker, literally anything with a door that opens. Interact with it, and it'll give you the prompt to 'change', and this will give you full wardrobe UI options.

To change the look of your face, skin colour, or gender though, you'll need a mirror of some kind. I got one earlier than the wardrobe through the initial slate of furniture recipes you're given by Tom Nook.

How to change your Animal Crossing: New Horizons hairstyle

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Don't fret at the limited amount of Animal Crossing: New Horizons hairstyles when you first start out. From the 'Redeem Nook Miles' section of the Nook Stop in Resident Services there are more Animal Crossing: New Horizons hairstyle options, which gets you 16 more hairstyles in total, and eight new pastel-themed hair colours:

Top 8 Pop Hairstyles (2,400 Miles)

Top 8 Cool Hairstyles (2,400 Miles)

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors (3,000 Miles)

On top of that you can buy wigs from the daily rotating selection on offer at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons tailor. These just replace your chosen hair and can be worn at will. Heck, it'll even match your natural / chosen hair colour.

How to get facial hair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want to check out the full range of facial hair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, again you'll have to check back at the tailor. There are regularly all kinds of facial hair on offer, which work in exactly the same way as wigs. Enjoy!

How to get the magic wand for instant outfit changes

There's another layer of character customisation that unlocks when you're able to craft your very own Animal Crossing: New Horizons magic wand. This handy new tool lets you store eight outfits within it, which you can then switch into with a simple wave of your wand. To make a magic wand, you'll need the recipe from Celeste, who will visit your island on an evening after you've been living there for a few weeks (or close to a full moon). You'll then need Animal Crossing: New Horizons star fragments, which are only obtained by combing the beach the day after you've wished on a shooting star. These can be found by listening out for a light tinkling sound, and then looking to the sky and hitting A.