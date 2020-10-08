Adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing line debuts next week

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing line from Australian-based BlackMilk Clothing drops next week, and trust me when you say you're going to want every item in it.

Island life 🏝 What did you name your Island? Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection drops at 7am AEST Tues October 13. #AnimalCrossing #blackmilkclothing #blackmilk #bmanimalcrossingnewhorizonspocketskaterskirt BlackMilk Clothing A photo posted by @blackmilkclothing on Oct 7, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Head here to check out the collection's lookbook in its entirety, which includes green Isabelle gingham overalls, red Nook family gingham overalls, a flowing leaf-print dress, a tie-front crop-top featuring some fan favorite characters, and more. Perhaps you'd like a button-down dress shirt covered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit, flowers, and Merengue - yes, Merengue. Or maybe you're more of a leggings person (that is what made BlackMilk famous, after all), and would prefer a pair of sky-blue leggings with KK Slider, Judy, Roald, and more on them. There's even a gorgeous, flowing purple sleeveless dress emblazoned with Tom Nook's sleepy face, and a body-con dress featuring a rainbow pattern of flowers and character faces. It's truly divine.

Honestly, I don't know how you'll choose just one or two items from this collection, and as someone who owns BlackMilk items, I can say attest to their quality. Expect the pieces in this collection to be pricey, but well-made, so start preparing to spend some serious bells right now.

This isn't the first time BlackMilk has done video game collections. There's a Super Mario collection available on the site right now , and it's full of adorable items including cuffed Yoshi shorts (ah!). You can't fault a company that makes chic nerdy clothing, you simply must stan.

The BlackMilk x Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection debuts at 7am AEST on October 13 and 5pm EST / 2pm PT / 10pm BST on October 12 - set a reminder on your phone, as BlackMilk collections tend to sell out lighting fast.