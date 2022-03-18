Andrew Garfield reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home missing out on a Best Picture nomination

Andrew Garfield has reacted to Spider-Man: No Way Home not picking up a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars – and he seems fine about the whole thing.

The actor returned to play his version of Peter Parker in the Marvel movie, alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Despite a lot of fan support behind a Best Picture nod, the film was nominated for just one category: Best Visual Effects.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Garfield whether he thought No Way Home should be Best Picture nominated, and while the actor didn't directly address the snub, he didn't seem that upset.

"It's a great movie. Jon Watts is an incredible director. He pulled together all these different stories and strands and didn't make it feel cynical. He made it feel totally heartfelt and important," Garfield said.

"And the other thing I love is, I love this idea of destiny and the idea that if neither Tobey's nor my Peter Parkers had been landed into that particular universe, of Tom Holland's universe, then he might have lost his MJ if I wasn't there to catch her. Sorry, spoiler," the actor continued. "And he might have gone down a dark path if Tobey wasn't there to appeal to his better angels. I love that, the idea that we were called in there for a specific mentoring, brotherhood kind of reason. That's just beautiful to me."

Garfield himself is up for the Best Actor award for his role as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick, Boom, and the movie is also nominated for Best Film Editing. As for whether Garfield will be back as Spidey, the actor has indicated he's open to the possibility, but only if done properly.

If you're up to speed on Spider-Man: No Way Home, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.