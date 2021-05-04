Andrew Garfield shoots down Spider-Man 3 rumors: "I did not get a call"

Andrew Garfield has heard the rumors about Spider-Man 3 , and he's shot them down faster than the speed of a web-shooter.

While chatting to Josh Horowitz on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast , Garfield said that he'd seen plenty of talk on Twitter about his potential involvement with the MCU threequel – and he was very enthusiastic in his denial of these rumors.

"I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, 'I recommend that you chill'," he said. "Listen, I can't speak for anything else apart from myself, like, they might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

The actor played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (when the character was still owned by Sony) opposite Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy. Since the confirmation of Doctor Strange's involvement in the third Spidey movie, it's long been speculated that Spider-Man: No Way Home will explore the concept of the multiverse – which could mean multiple Spider-Men appearing alongside the MCU's current friendly neighborhood hero, Tom Holland.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5pMay 4, 2021 See more

Add to that the fact that Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus , a character he last played in 2004 during Tobey Macguire's reign as Spidey, plus Jamie Foxx has also teased his reprisal of the role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man, it's fair to say that there's no smoke without fire.

Garfield went on to compare his rumor denial with the party game Mafia (also known as Werewolf). "I feel like I'm in a game of fucking Werewolf or Mafia where I'm like, 'I'm not the werewolf! I promise you, I am not the werewolf!'" he added. "And everyone's like, 'You're the werewolf! You're the fucking werewolf! Look at him!'"

And if that wasn't clear enough? His final words on the matter: "I did not get a call… I would have gotten a call by now, that's all I'll say."