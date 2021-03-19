Among Us Airship map is launching at the end of this month

The Among Us Airship Map is finally arriving in the game later this month on March 31.

As you can see below, the new Airship map is coming to Innersloth's game at the very end of this month. It's set to be the biggest map to feature in the co-op game so far, and it'll also boast brand new tasks, different starting rooms for each player, and much more.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming. this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including: • all new tasks • different starting rooms • preliminary account system • more!!!wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3nMarch 18, 2021 See more

Additionally, there'll also be a preliminary account system added to the game when the Airship map arrives on March 31. In short, developer Innersloth thought about adding the Airship map before the accounts feature would go live in the game, but ultimately decided against it, as they wanted the new accounts system to boost security measures alongside the new map.

You might remember that the Airship map for Among Us was actually announced back in December 2020 at The Game Awards. In the new blog post on Itch.io which announced the release date of the map, the developer revealed that the reason it's taken so long to get the map ready to go is that they're a small team of just five people, and they've been incredibly busy launching Among Us on the Nintendo Switch.

Back at the end of 2020, it was revealed that Among Us had gained right around half a billion players over the course of the last year, an absolutely astounding feat for the indie game that originally launched in 2018. Just recently earlier this month in March, Among Us got a quickchat wheel on all platforms, letting teams of players easily communicate with one another through a simple few clicks.

For all the information you need on being the best imposter you can, head over to our Among Us Imposter tips for some key info on upping your game.