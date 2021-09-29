Amazon deals: prices cut on Samsung's best curved gaming monitors

Amazon is currently hosting a '7 Days of Samsung' sale which features some deep discounts on stellar gaming monitors for a limited time.

If you've been in the market for some of the best curved gaming monitors for less, then you're likely to be very happy with the current discounts on flagship Samsung gaming panels in the 7 Days of Samsung sale, including the Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G5, which make the most of their respective 21:9 ultrawide format and high refresh rates for an encompassing, silky smooth feel.

For some PC gamers, especially now at a time where the best graphics cards are harder than ever to come by, a higher refresh rate can trounce a higher resolution, as 240Hz Full HD gaming monitors, such as the Samsung CRG5, can offer a stellar picture alongside performance, instead of having to choose between the two.

The CRG5 is especially impressive when factoring the current going rate for some Esports-centric displays can easily triple the going price of it, too, especially now it's on offer, be able to stand among some of the best cheap gaming monitors.

It's worth reiterating that these curved gaming monitor deals aren't that likely to hang around for long, as every day will see a different round of Samsung tech products being discounted, so act fast if you see something you like the look of!

The best cheap curved gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved | £1,280 £1,099 at Amazon

Save £181. It's one of the lowest prices that's ever been recorded for the G9 curved gaming monitor and, while still quite expensive, there's very little that can rival the encompassing feel afforded by its ultrawide format and outstanding 240Hz refresh rate in QHD (1440p).

Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved | £500 £399 at Amazon

Save £101. For the price point, the G5 is an outstanding mid-range curved ultrawide gaming monitor, especially with its 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate in QHD (1440p). If you've been after the perfect panel for less this year, this could be the sweet spot for you.

Samsung CRG5 Curved | £300 £229 at Amazon

Save £71. Given the current discount on the CRG5 curved gaming monitor, it becomes an even more tempting proposition for those PC gamers aiming for high frame rates in Full HD. That's made possible by its blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate which, given its form factor and affordable price, is one of the best ultra-fast panels that we've seen, especially for the current asking price.

