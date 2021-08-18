Amazon announces four new horror movies from Blumhouse

Amazon has announced the return of Jason Blum and Amazon Studios's annual anthology collaboration. Four more feature-length original horror movies are headed to the small screen this fall for Welcome to the Blumhouse season 2.

The sophomore season is set to debut in October, and will include titles chosen to showcase up-and-coming genre talent from across the globe, much like last year's series launch. The focus remains on female filmmakers, whose tales tell diverse, unusual stories.

This year's quartet, set to drop exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, are: Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor. Bingo Hell and Black as Night drop on October 1, with Madres and The Manor set to follow on October 8.

Here's the breakdown on each:

Directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero (TV's The Purge), Bingo Hell tells of a feisty senior citizen who fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in gruesome ways.

Black as Night is from filmmaker Maritte Lee Go and tells of a teenage girl who spends her summer battling vampires across New Orleans.

Madres, written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione and directed by Ryan Zaragoza, follows a Mexican-American couple, expecting their first child, who move to a migrant farming community in 1970's California where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family.

Written and directed by Axelle Carolyn (TV's The Haunting of Hill House) and starring Barbara Hershey, The Manor focuses on Judith Albright, who after suffering a mild stroke, reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents.

To celebrate the announcement, Amazon also released a poster you can check out below:

(Image credit: Amazon)

From the key dangle several charms related to each of the movies. As someone who's not a big fan of fall, this poster gave me the chills and excitement for the upcoming season, mostly because it shares more than a passing similarity to horror movie posters of the 1980s and early 1990s you'd see in video stores.