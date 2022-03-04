Chris Pine can trust no one in All the Old Knives trailer

The first trailer for spy thriller All the Old Knives is here – and it sees Chris Pine with no one to trust.

In the clip, which you can watch above, a conspiracy about a terror attack the CIA failed to stop begins to unfold. "The hijackers had help from inside our station here in Vienna," Laurence Fishburne's character warns Pine's Henry – and so the hunt for the mole begins. If things weren't complicated enough, Henry's former lover Celia (Thandiwe Newton) seems the most untrustworthy of all, and sparks fly when the duo are reunited. Expect a globe-trotting espionage tale that will keep you guessing.

Along with Newton, Pine, and Fishburne, the film also stars Jonathan Pryce. Janus Metz directs, while Olen Steinhauer, who wrote the book the film is based on, penned the script.

Before All the Old Knives, though, Pine can be seen in the upcoming The Contractor, which sees the actor play a former Special Forces Sergeant forced on the run. He also has roles in Olivia Wilde's Don’t Worry Darling and the Dungeons & Dragons movie, and will reportedly be back as Captain Kirk in Star Trek 4 – though another report claims the announcement came as a surprise to the cast's teams.

Thandiwe, meanwhile, will be back as Maeve Millay in Westworld season 4, which is out this year. She also has a voice role in the upcoming Chicken Run sequel, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

All the Old Knives will arrive on Prime Video this April 8, and will also have a limited theatrical release from the same date.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best movies on Amazon Prime streaming now to fill out your watchlist.