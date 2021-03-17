Alienware gaming PC guide: get the biggest and best, and hopefully for less

An Alienware gaming PC is one from the very cream, from the very top. Getting one of Alienware's gaming behemoths into your life and gaming setup is a surefire way to have some of the best experiences you can get from a pre-built gaming PC. And if you can make it an Alienware gaming PC deal, then you're really laughing.

The brand is well known around the world for its top-tier machines, and these take the stress out of making your own rig - they're pre-built and ready to go. The newer models have only continued that trend, and the most recent Alienware gaming PC units pair exceptional performance with an eye-catching design. They're unlike anything else on the market right now, and, better still, they're cleverly put together to make upgrades or tinkering as easy as possible.

That's why we've listed the best Alienware gaming PCs and their latest, lowest prices below; as well as spotlighting the primary models you should keep an eye out for, we've also listed the sales, discounts, and bargains you shouldn't miss. After all, Alienware products can be a little expensive… especially if you're seeking out one of the older models (the most recent Aurora PCs are available on Dell's website or Amazon webstores, but anything before that is hard to come by).

So, let's get started - here are the best Alienware gaming PCs going right now.

Best Alienware gaming PC

1. Alienware Aurora R11 The best Alienware gaming PC £1,199 View at Currys PC World Eye-catching design Liquid-cooled GPUs available 10th-gen Intel CPUs Can get expensive

The brand-new Aurora R11 is leading Alienware into the next generation of gaming; as well as 10th-gen Intel processors and the possibility of liquid-cooled graphics cards, it offers a variety of builds to suit most budgets. If you want to get into PC gaming for the first time or would like to upgrade your existing setup - perhaps in preparation for ray tracing games - this is the most cost-effective way to do it.

Ranging from affordable starter rigs to pimped-out super PCs, the Aurora R11 strikes a good balance of choice. Better still, these desktops can be easily opened and upgraded with different parts as and when you see fit. Want more RAM or a larger SSD? No problem. Because the power supply unit swings out on a metal arm, you get more room to fiddle with the PC's insides.

The R11's design builds on the already-attractive R9, too. Although it sticks with the distinctive case and scooped-out front of its predecessor, this update enriches that formula with new lighting around the central strip in some cases. It's an addition that turns heads and makes the design feel even more futuristic than it did before.

2. Alienware Aurora R9 The best mid-range Alienware gaming PC Check Amazon Subtle and stylish design Scooped-out front Broad range of configurations available How well will the design age?

One of the latest Alienware gaming PCs is arguably its best. As an update to the popular R8, the Aurora R9 comes out swinging with a variety of builds, a killer design, and everything you need to future-proof yourself for the next generation of gaming. Want ray tracing? This is your ticket aboard the hype-train - depending on the components you choose, of course.

That's because a range of versions are available. Low, high, and mid-range specs are on offer from Dell and beyond; you should be able to find an R9 to suit you regardless of your budget. Because there's space within the chassis to add or swap components as you see fit, this PC is also an investment you can keep adding to in the future. When something costs several hundred dollars or pounds, such versatility is important.

You won't mind having the R9 case for the long-haul, either. It's both practical and distinctive, with a curved look that's reminiscent of the PS5 . There's a clever blend of form and function as well; the scooped-out front doubles as the PC's vents, with air being sucked in and passed through the rest of the system.

Read more: Alienware Aurora R9 review

3. Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 The best AMD Alienware gaming PC £979 View at Dell Consumer UK Attractive design Clever vent system Lots of available configurations Could do with better CPU cooling

If you'd prefer to build your Alienware gaming PC with a Ryzen-based foundation, the Aurora Ryzen R10 is where you should start. It's almost identical to the R9 listed above - with all the benefits that entails - but opts for an AMD-centered build instead of Intel alternatives. Depending on the components you choose, it's a reliable means of getting your hands on ray tracing and preparing for next-gen.

As per usual with Alienware gaming PCs, a range of specifications are available; you can opt for more modest processors or go all out with a liquid-cooled powerhouse. No matter which version you get, it's possible to swap out or add in new components. This may not be as easy as other rigs thanks to the R10's unique case, but customization is still possible.

Not that you'll mind working around the R10 chassis. It's a head-turning design unlike anything else on shelves right now, offering a scooped-out front that doubles as an air vent. A slick gray or white color-scheme with minimal RGB then ties the look together.

4. Alienware Aurora R8 The best entry-level Alienware gaming PC Prime £1,047.13 View at Amazon 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Not prohibitively expensive Sleek design Power supply swing arm Fan noise

Pitched as an entry-level Alienware gaming PC, the Aurora R8 does the job magnificently despite being a few years old. In fact, it was the best of the best before the R9 swept in like a conquering hero. Well-stocked with variants to suit a variety of budgets, the R8 is still versatile; it's easy to crack open for upgrades.

When it comes to the latter, the R8 has some clever quality-of-life touches. For example, a power supply 'arm' allows you to swing the PSU out of the way to make room for new graphics cards or RAM without having to detach cables. And because there are two full PCIe lanes, five storage drive slots, and enough space for 64GB of DDR4 RAM, there's plenty of room for further improvements.

All in all, this is a fair starting point if you want to get your hands on a good Alienware gaming PC that doesn't need top-of-the-range components. Its age means there are more bargains hovering around, too.

Why buy an Alienware gaming PC or laptop?

At first glance, an Alienware gaming PC might seem overpriced - you'd be justified in calling them the 'Apple' of gaming. However, they earn that price tag with accessibility, ease-of-use, and smart design that sets them apart from other manufacturers.

Alongside fierce technical capabilities that allow them to run today's games at their best, Alienware gaming PCs come ready-made and good to go. That means you don't need to faff about with construction or debugging - the hard work is done for you. In other words? Plug it in and start playing.

Happily, Alienware is keen to make sure there's something to suit your budget as well. The official website lists a variety of builds with different costs, allowing you to pick and choose what you want. And if you decide you should have opted for more power down the line? It's easy enough to open the case and make those upgrades yourself. As a general rule, Alienware gaming PCs are built with easy (and often tool-free) expansion in mind.

