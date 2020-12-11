Ahsoka Tano series logo may have a deep-cut Star Wars Easter egg

After her live-action introduction in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano is once again returning to our screens in a series of her own, aptly titled Ahsoka. Set in the same timeline as Mando, the limited series will focus on the eponymous former-Jedi and will be written by Dave Filoni, who will executive produce along with Jon Favreau.

There are no plot details yet, but after Chapter 13 saw Ahsoka on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, it’s easy to speculate that the series will involve the search for Ezra Bridger. At the end of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, Ezra vanished along with Thrawn to an unknown destination thanks to some space whales and lightspeed travel. He was clear that he wanted his friends to find him, however – and the end of Rebels, which may or may not take place after Ahsoka’s Mando episode – showed Sabine Wren and the former-Jedi setting off to do just that.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SH78By0Id3December 10, 2020

During Rebels, Ahsoka clashed with her former master Darth Vader – and was rescued by Ezra when he pulled her into the World Between Worlds, a kind of inter-dimensional space with portals leading to different moments in time.

Interestingly, the Ahsoka logo bears a resemblance to these portals, as one Reddit user has pointed out. The symbols look very much like the doorway Ezra used to rescue Ahsoka in particular, pictured below, and the interconnecting lines look a lot like the different pathways that loop around the dimension. Could we be seeing Ahsoka on a time-travelling adventure, then?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The logo, intriguingly enough, also looks a bit like the markings on the seeing stone of Tython that Grogu meditated on in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6. Considering Ahsoka will be set in the same timeline as this series, this could prove to be a significant link.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Whether the World Between Worlds holds the key to finding Ezra or not, it’s likely that the Ahsoka series will at least touch on that storyline, hopefully picking up where Rebels left off – especially considering Ahsoka’s episode of The Mandalorian had another Rebels cameo in the form of Morai, who also appeared in the World Between Worlds. Plus, Morai’s link to the Daughter could be important, too – one entrance to the World Between Worlds was a painting of the Father, the Son and the Daughter, before it was destroyed.

And if there is a link between the logo and the seeing stone, well, who could say no to seeing more of Baby Yoda?

Until Ahsoka hits our screens sometime in the future, check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule so you don’t miss the season 2 finale dropping on Disney Plus.