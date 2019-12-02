Act fast and you can get a Nintendo Switch plus a Labo kit, Lego Jurassic World, and a case for just £299.99

As we wave goodbye to Black Friday, we say hello to another round of Cyber Monday game deals, and there are still plenty of bargains to be had. If you've had your eye on Ninty's latest handheld for a while then you'll know that Nintendo Switch bundle deals are few and far between, which is why this offering for just £299.99 via Argos in the UK is so special. Not only do you get the Nintendo Switch console with improved battery life, now lasting 4.5-9 hours depending on which game you're playing, but you can also select a Nintendo Labo kit to add, plus you get both the Lego Jurassic World game and a smart carry case to keep your console safe while on the move.

Given the rarity of Nintendo price reductions, and that you'd normally pay £280-300 for the Switch console on its own, this bundle represents great value. You can choose which Nintendo Labo kit you want to add in for free, with options for building robots, vehicles, or a variety of toys and games, and with a regular price tag of £60-70 this is a massive saving! Throw in some family fun with Lego Jurassic World and a case to make sure your Switch stays protected, and this bundle has everything you need.

The Nintendo Switch is a unique console, and combining it with a Labo kit is a great way of keeping younger gamers entertained, or just for demonstrating the quirkier side of the Switch which you just don't get with other machines. If you've been on the fence about getting on board with this handheld then now is definitely the time to commit – but you'll need to ask fast as this offer ends on December 3, so why not take the plunge?

