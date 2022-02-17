A new Dungeons and Dragons starter set seems to be on the way

It seems as if a brand-new Dungeons and Dragons starter set was just revealed via a Hasbro product lineup video for 2022.

Seemingly called "Dragons of Stormwreck Isle", the new Dungeons and Dragons starter set can be glimpsed in a YouTube sizzle reel amongst other Hasbro products that are due to land this year (it's visible in the upper right-hand corner of the screen at the 22-second mark, as well as later in the video). However, it's conspicuously absent from most of the written announcements and press material circulating from Hasbro right now, and developer Wizards of the Coast hasn't mentioned the product before. In fact, the only place we were able to find this new D&D Starter Set referenced directly was in the Business Wire press release as a bullet-point under the gaming section. It's listed there as 'Dungeons & Dragons - Dragons of Stormwreck Isle' with a cost of $49.99.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

No release date was announced to accompany these details. Similarly, the pack's contents are unclear. But because the only other D&D product to be referenced in the video lineup was Critical Role Dungeons and Dragons adventure Call of the Netherdeep (which is due to hit shelves this March), it may not be too far away.

If we had to guess, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle - visible as a separate booklet during the video - is a prewritten adventure for the new D&D starter set, much like Lost Mine of Phandelver was for the previous version. This will almost certainly accompany basic rules to go with character sheets and dice that can clearly be seen in the Hasbro footage.

Releasing a new beginner's pack before the upcoming rules update - dubbed D&D 5.5E by some fans - may seem like a strange move, especially because these changes are officially due over the next few years. However, it's worth pointing out that there's a precedence for this. Wizards of the Coast did something similar with the last Dungeons and Dragons starter set back in 2014, and it came out a few months ahead of the full Player's Handbook.

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast for more information.