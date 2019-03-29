A hidden moment in the Avengers: Endgame trailer shows the return of some Infinity War baddies

Marvel keeps trying to hide things in Avengers: Endgame and, wouldn’t you just know it, different versions of the Endgame trailer keep cropping up to spill the beans. First there was Ant-Man’s secret plan being uncovered by a different perspective, and now a 3D version of the trailer almost definitely proves that Thanos isn’t going to be alone come April: He’s bringing some Avengers: Infinity War baddies with him.

As found by Andresgarcia102 on Reddit, the moment where Ronin (he’s still Hawkeye to me, damn it!) is running away from a gigantic wall of flames actually looks pretty damn different in the 3D version, which you can see above. Scrub forward to 1:35 and see for yourself.

Notice the flailing limbs and insect-style heads? They sure look like the Outriders, Thanos’ personal army from Avengers: Infinity War. Judging by how hard they proved to take down in the Battle of Wakanda, it’s little wonder that Clint is running for the hills if they’re on his tail.

But what could this mean moving forward in Avengers: Endgame? Well, the only time(s) we’ve seen the Mad Titan, Thanos, in any marketing so far, he’s been chilling out on that farm planet, probably content at a job (very) well done. But this is different. Here, he’s on the offensive. Something happens in the interim to make him start chasing down one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

It could be an Infinity Stone heist, or even Thanos getting bored of his gap year with the Gauntlet, but it’s clear that Thanos has been royally pissed off by whatever Ronin is up to. And he’s decided to put a stop to it.

Now, if we can just get the Black Order (who were wasted in Infinity War, let’s be honest) somehow back in the frame, maybe even more Avengers might die than we originally thought. For now, though, we’d best start combing through different versions of the trailers for any new secrets. Has anyone tried watching it upside down?

