A Captain Marvel trailer is still "a few months" away, says MCU boss Kevin Feige

Ant-Man and the Wasp may be the next film on Marvel Studio's docket, but it's the movie after that, Captain Marvel, which has fans experiencing an oh-so familiar blend of curiosity and excitement. We want to see the character kicking butt! We want promo art and pictures! We want a trailer, darn it! Well... sorry, but you won't be getting one just yet. MCU head honcho Kevin Feige says a Captain Marvel trailer is still a ways out.

In an interview with ComicBook.com , Feige said that Marvel Studios is "still figuring it out" and that a trailer is "a few months" away.

"You already know as much as you need to," Feige said. "We've got Skrulls, we've got the Kree, it takes place in the '90s, you have Sam Jackson with two eyes and Carol Danvers, a unique telling of Carol Danvers origin story. We are about two weeks out from completion of principal photography."

In case you weren't aware of Hollywood lingo, principal photography is the first round of actually shooting a film, which is to say it's when actors are on the set, in costume, and cameras are rolling. Sure you could make a trailer just using the footage you've already got, but why not finish it all and pick the best cuts instead of rushing? Waiting a few months makes sense.

"We only focus on one step at a time," Feige said, "but that's all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, people had never even heard of them."

Teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and said to play a major part in the still-untitled Avengers 4, Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) will get her own standalone film on March 8, 2019.