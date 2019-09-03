A Nintendo Direct's coming on Wednesday with 40 minutes of Pokemon, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more

A new Nintendo Direct is coming on Wednesday and it's going to be a big one. That isn't speculation on the significance of its announcements, the Direct is literally going to be big in terms of runtime. Nintendo says it's planning on "roughly" 40 minutes of reveals and details from Switch games coming in 2019, including deeper looks at both Pokemon Sword & Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3. If all the frenzied speculation is to be believed, this could also be the Direct where Nintendo reveals that Overwatch is coming to Switch.

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and Game Freak have been sending out a steady stream of new reveals for Pokemon Sword & Shield in the lead up to its November release date, including a first look at some adorably weird new Galarian forms and a peek at a new town filled with Wooloos . It's about time we got more info about multiplayer modes, so that's as good a guess as any about what we could see during the Direct. On the other white-gloved hand, we already have a Luigi's Mansion 3 release date and have seen some extended looks at gameplay , so maybe it will just be 10 minutes of Luigi humming anxiously ?

Nintendo usually works a few surprises into Direct presentations like these, and an Overwatch for Switch reveal would fit the bill. Fans have been speculating since a seemingly official Overwatch branded carrying case for Switch surfaced on Amazon, and further anonymous claims surfacing on 4chan have pointed to Overwatch character D.Va potentially appearing as the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. You shouldn't ever put too much stock in those, but she would be a good fit.

The Nintendo Direct will begin at 3 pm PDT / 6 pm EDT / 11 pm BST on Wednesday, so we won't have to wait long to find out.