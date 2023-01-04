Ubisoft's Star Wars game lead walks back New Years message after fans guess at a 2023 release date

Ubisoft's Star Wars game is set to have a "huge" 2023, but that doesn't mean you should expect the project to release this year.

In a tweet (opens in new tab) on January 1, creative director Julian Gerighty tweeted a picture of the Star Wars logo alongside those of Ubisoft and development studio Massive Entertainment. Wishing followers a Happy New Year, Gerighty went on to say that "2023 is going to be huge for us."

That generated an immediate burst of excitement, as some took Gerighty's words as a suggestion that the game was set to launch in 2023, but it seems that might not be the case. In a follow-up yesterday, the creative director clarified that "I meant that 2023 will be huge for our teams building our game."

That would imply that there are no plans for a release date this year - Gerighty does seem to be attempting to temper expectations - but it could mean that we'll get our first proper look at the Ubisoft Star Wars game at some point in the next 12 months. We've learned next to nothing about the title since it was announced two years ago beyond the open-world description that was included in the reveal. Perhaps that means that a first trailer is expected during this year's summer shows - Ubisoft has had a strong presence at shows like E3 in the past, and with a suite of upcoming Assassin's Creed games also on the way, that presence could be seen again at E3 2023 .

Either way, while some takes on a galaxy far, far away are still a long way away (Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse is also expected to still be several years away), we're now just a matter of months away from the next Star Wars game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing on March 17, returning to the story of Cal Kestis and co after a five-year gap.