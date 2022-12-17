Ubisoft wants you to playtest its "Star Wars Project"

Massive Entertainment wants you to playtest its upcoming Star Wars game.

In a tweet posted to the Ubisoft studio's social media channels, the developer said it was "looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project", and said it would be prioritizing (opens in new tab) applications from people living close to Malmö so that they can participate in "physical playtests at the studio".

We are looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project! If you live near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up.

"Our ambition is to create state-of-the art games, and to do so we need your feedback," the team says on the sign-up web page (opens in new tab). "Your opinion is what drives us, and by becoming a playtester, you have the opportunity to tell us what you like and don’t like about our games.

"Even more importantly, we get to see how you – the player – interact with the game.

If you live in or near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up. Anyone is welcome and we need all types of players in order to make the best games possible."

Sadly, we don't get to find out much else about the highly-anticipated title - not even the name yet! - but the fact Massive is looking for players to give the game a go can only be a good sign, right?

In other Star Wars news, did you catch the story that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab)'s rumored March 2023 release date looks more likely than ever (opens in new tab) following a hastily pulled Steam page last week?

The sequel popped up on Steam (opens in new tab) last week bearing a March 16, 2023 release date, which lines up with previous rumors claiming the game is "still on track" for March (opens in new tab) despite radio silence from publisher EA. The last official update from the company suggested the sequel could arrive later in 2023 (opens in new tab), but it seems it might instead be cutting it close with the end of the current financial year.

However, while the Steam page itself is still live, all of the new information was quickly pulled, presumably after somebody got an irate call.

What we do know, however, is that the sequel will pick up five years after the harrowing conclusion to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab), with Jedi Knight Cal Kestis doing his best to survive Imperial pursuit.