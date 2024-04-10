M. Night Shyamalan has revealed the plot of his new horror thriller – and it sounds like Saw meets Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie has arrived – and rather unsurprisingly, it's cryptic and dark as hell.

According to DiscussingFilm, who attended the film's presentation at CinemaCon 2024 this week, the teaser sees Josh Hartnett's fictional father take his daughter to a pop concert. The youngster's favorite singer, Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan's real-life daughter Saleka), has sold out the huge stadium, but Hartnett's character isn't worried: he booked them floor seats.

As the clip continues, Hartnett leaves his kid to pop to the bathroom and notices that a bunch of police officers have congregated just outside the venue. He asks someone working at a merchandise stall why they're there, to which the clerk tells him that the authorities have orchestrated the whole gig as a means to capture an elusive serial killer called The Butcher, whose trademark is offing fans and... well... chopping them up into pieces.

It's there that the promo takes a turn, though, as Hartnett looks straight into the camera and smiles menacingly, suggesting that he's the murderer the police are after. It wouldn't be a Shyamalan flick without a crazy twist, so we're expecting that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the movie's actual plot.

"Looks good & very unique. He hasn’t made anything like this," one attendee said of the footage on Twitter, as another wrote: "That was a pretty damn great trailer. The premise feels like something that could actually happen and it looks very different from the traditional M. Night movies we’ve seen before. Very much looking forward to seeing it."

Trap is set to release in the US on August 9. In the meantime, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.