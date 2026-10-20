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"The Marleys were dead, to begin with." Once Gonzo has recited those words, you know that it's the holidays. Re-watching The Muppets Christmas Carol every year and watching a young Michael Caine grumpily frolic around with felt-covered puppets has become a family tradition, and there are only 66 days until I get to do it all over again.
Another tradition amongst my loved ones is being disappointed by the lack of Christmas Carol merchandise that we're able to gift each other, but the Disney Store has heard our pleas. The US storefront has rolled out a ton of new Muppets Christmas Carol goodies, including a new Loungefly backpack starring Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat, a series of plushies, and a light-up decoration for the tree with Kermit and Miss Piggy dressed in their best Mr and Mrs Cratchit garb. There's even a blind box that gives you the chance to grab one of six themed Muppets tree ornaments, because of course there is.
This new powder of collectibles is available to order now as part of 'Disney Store Private Access', a membership that allows fans access to merch ahead of the general public. There's no fee to sign up, and I highly recommend you do, as these are bound to sell out fast once they're available to all Muppets fans on October 26. Honestly, had they been available at Disney UK, I'd order every single item, as I know for a fact that a tiny plush Robert and Jacob Marley would go down well this holiday season, no matter who I gifted them to.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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