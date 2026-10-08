Best retro gifts 2026: Handpicked gadgets for '80s and '90s revivalists

2026 has been throwing it back to times gone past, with the resurgence of physical media and the return to retro driving more than just your social media trends. With subscription prices on the up, digital ownership under threat, and a cultural yearning for the simplicity of yore many are hunting down the best retro gifts on the market.
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Whether you're gathering inspiration for your own wishlist or buying for lovers of classic games, tech, and toys, we've gathered all the top gadgets and gizmos we recommend this holiday season. I bet it's been a few years since there was a Furby, Commodore 64, and a CD player under your tree, but it looks like 2026 is going to be a rose-tinted holiday season.
From adapters that let you play your PS2 with a DualSense controller to retro-styled MP3 players with full Bluetooth compatibility, you'll find a treasure trove of retro gift ideas just below, pulled together from all GamesRadar+'s favorite nostalgic tech of the last 12 months.
Curated by
Curated by
Tabitha Baker
I've spent my year building the ultimate retro handheld out of my PS2 library, scouring Vinted for CDs to rip with the right tech, stocking the shelves with Blu-Rays to cut Netflix out of my life, and trying to resuscitate a collection of forgotten PSPs. I've been in the middle of the physical media revival in 2026, but I've also been a keen retro gamer and Hi-Fi tinkerer for years before that.
With coverage from
With coverage from
Phil Hayton
Phil is GamesRadar+'s resident retro gaming expert, going hands on with the latest consoles, accessories, handhelds, and controllers every day to find the tech that helps those nostalgic titles shine.
Best retro gaming gifts
Best retro toy gifts
Best retro tech gifts
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Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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