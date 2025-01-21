Onyx Storm: Empyrean unabridged audiobook is out now and $41 off with 3 months of Audible

An Amazon best seller already, the next installation in the Empyrean book series, Onyx Storm, is out today and currently the unabridged audiobook is free, or at least very cheap compared to the physical and Kindle versions, depending on whether you've already used up your Audible trial.

Written by Rebecca Yarros and narrated by Rebecca Soler, Onyx Storm: Empyrean is currently free with an initial Audible trial, or just $0.99 with three months of Audible. That's more than 90% off. If you already have an Audible subscription, you're still able to get the unabridged audiobook for just $36.74, over the proposed retail price of $41.99.

For dragon lovers in the UK, you can nab the audiobook free with an Audible trial, or 99p with a three month subscription. If you already have Audible you're looking at £27.12, instead of the expected £30.99.

This is a limited time offer on a very sought after series, so we don't expect it to last long.

Onyx Storm: Empyrean, Book 3 | $41.99 $0.99 at Amazon

Save $41 - This is a limited time offer for the release of the book, so it won't be around for long. If you've never listened via Audible before, your trial will get you the book all your pals are raving about for free.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Dragons and deep, fantasy adventures

✅ You liked Game of Thrones



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not big on dragons or sexy books



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £0.99

Should you buy Onyx Storm: Empyrean, Book 3?

I have it on good authority that this book is not just porn, but dragon themed fantasy porn that "everyone between the ages of 27 and 35 are obsessed with".

It's been called "Hunger Games meets Fifty Shades" and if that's not enough to interest you, the book itself heralds itself as a "nonstop-thrilling adventure fantasy set in the brutal and competitive world of a military college for dragon riders". Its raunchy, gore-infused, and serving some serious Game of Thrones energy.

As the third book, the narrative is really heating up, too. As the description notes, "The battle has truly begun, and with enemies closing in from outside their walls." Sounds like it won't be a gentle dragon ride this time around.

If dragons are your thing, why not check out the best D&D books, or drop by our gifts for gamers guide?