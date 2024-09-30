I'm sorry to bring this up already, but the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is at its lowest ever price

Forgive me for bringing it up months early, but the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 has dropped to its lowest ever price.

Look, I know. I appreciate that December is still a long way off. I also know we shouldn't mention that holiday until October is well in the rear-view mirror. But a good deal is a good deal, so here I am, begging your forgiveness for flagging this price cut. To be precise, the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 has dipped to $35.99 at Amazon instead of $45.

Besides being almost $10 off a hugely popular theme, it's dropping much earlier than I would have expected (we usually see that sort of reduction during the annual Black Friday Lego deals). Indeed, it's the best discount on the kit thus far.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - So far as I can tell, this new version of the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar hasn't ever been cheaper. If you were hoping to get organized, now's the time to strike.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to be organized this year

✅ You're worried about it selling out later



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy to wait for a better offer



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $35.99

💲 Lego | $44.99

The question is, should you buy it? It all comes down to how organized you want to be, and how willing you are to wait for a potential saving down the road. To that first point, grabbing it now means you'll be more than ready when December comes around - no scrambling around at the last minute here.

As for the second, it's all about how long you can play chicken for with stock. I'm pretty sure we'll get another reduction for Black Friday, as that almost always happens, but stock can run out fast at that point. If last year is any indication, the price may shoot back up without warning too. In essence, how long do you want to hold your nerve?

I can't answer that question for you, but as someone who's spent years covering the best Lego sets, I'd say it depends on who you're buying for. If kids are involved, I'd grab it now - it's not worth the risk that you miss the boat. But if it's for you, I'd risk holding out. There's a good chance we'll get another, better saving closer to December, but you'll need to be quick to take advantage of it.

