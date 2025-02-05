Get ready to hold space in your collection for these Lego Wicked deals

The Wicked Witch of the West has seen her story move from the page, to the stage, to the screen, and now to … plastic bricks? Wicked is the latest in a long line of media to crossover with the best Lego sets and luckily for all the Ozians out there, parts of the range are already seeing their first big discount.



Lego definitely rules the roost when it comes to construction toys and collectibles and the price tag can reflect that, especially with larger sets. That's why it's such a treat to find Lego deals like this out in the wild. For starters, the Elphaba & Glinda Figures set has dropped down from $54.99 to $46.74 at Amazon.



Though if you have a little extra to spend (and a little more storage space too), you might fancy picking up the Welcome to Emerald City for $84.99 at Amazon instead. This model is seeing an even hefty reduction of $15, down from its original price of $99.99.

Lego Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures | $54.99 $46.74 at Amazon Save $8 - A few months after the set's release, these two magical frenemies are seeing their first discount. It's not too shabby for a first discount either, as this drop in price shaves 15% off that of the original listing. Buy it if:

✅ You're looking to bring a cute little piece of Chiz to your home

✅ You want a set you can adjust and pose Don't buy it if:

❌ You need a Wicked toy that is hardy enough to regularly play with

❌ You'd like a more complex build ⭐ UK price: £44.99 at Amazon

Lego Wicked Welcome to Emerald City | $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon Save $15 - This isn't the first discount we've spotted on this set but it is definitely the most significant. Here we're looking at yet another deal that's chopped 15% off the price tag. Buy it if:

✅ You want a larger Lego set

✅ You're buying for a kid (or big kid) who'll use it as a dollhouse Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have enough room to fit this bad boy

❌ You find the Lego minidolls creepy (it's okay, I do too) ⭐ UK price: £80.99 at Wayland Games

Should you buy Lego Wicked?

If you've had Popular stuck in your head for the past few months, you're probably already half on board here. Sure, you're certainly spoilt for choice when it comes to Wicked goodies (don't get me started on that color-changing Mac and Cheese) but with Lego, you're not only getting something to signal just how hard you cried in theatre during Defying Gravity – you're also getting a fun, creative activity.



With the 558-piece Elphaba & Glinda Figures set, you're probably looking at around an hour and a half of build time (roughly 1.5 playthroughs of the Wicked Soundtrack). Meanwhile, the 945-piece Welcome to Emerald City would probably take you through watching the entire movie. Take that as my suggestion as to what to do when it hits streaming.



Both Lego and Wicked have a great deal of cross-generational appeal and both of the Lego Wicked sets that are on sale at the moment are suitable for ages 9/10+. So they're perfect for picking up for yourself or the tween/teen in your life who's already stocked up on pretty much every other green and pink merch collab they can get their hands on.

